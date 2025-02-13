Verstappen issued shock FIA penalty verdict for 2025 F1 season

Formula 1 world champion and Red Bull star Max Verstappen has been tipped to receive the most penalties from the FIA in the 2025 season.

The four-time world champion will begin the 2025 season on eight penalty points, four points away from 12, which triggers a race ban if acquired in a 12-month period.

Verstappen’s penalty points will reset in June this year, but the Dutchman is unlikely to compromise on his aggressive racing style to avoid a race ban.

The Red Bull driver will also have to curb his use of foul-language in 2025 after the FIA announced further measures against swearing, which could result in larger fines and even a race ban for misconduct.

Could Max Verstappen receive a race ban in 2025?

Max Verstappen was embroiled in a row with the FIA in 2024

Who will receive the most penalties in 2025?

GPFans recently conducted a poll asking F1 fans who they thought would be on the receiving end of the most penalties in 2025, with the audience voting resoundingly for Verstappen.

The Dutchman claimed 73% of the vote, his incidents with Lando Norris in Austin and Mexico perhaps fresh in the minds of most fans.

Norris himself received a mere 6% of the vote, after the McLaren star has been tipped to fight against Verstappen, again, for the title in 2025.

Meanwhile, 10% of the vote went to Lewis Hamilton in his debut season with Ferrari, whilst his former team-mate, George Russell, acquired 11%.