Ricciardo TEASES return in social media countdown
Daniel Ricciardo has made an exciting announcement on his social media account, teasing a return for the axed Formula 1 star.
The Australian driver bid farewell to F1 when he was dropped by Racing Bulls following the 2024 Singapore GP, where an attempt at a Red Bull comeback did not materialise for Ricciardo.
Despite hopes that Ricciardo will return to motorsport, whether that is via Cadillac’s 2026 F1 entry or in an American motorsport series such as IndyCar, the 35-year-old is yet to make an announcement over his future and has instead been enjoying life outside of racing.
Ricciardo continues to work on his clothing line Enchante, whilst also enjoying some time out stateside with friend Josh Allen and his NFL team the Buffalo Bills.
Ricciardo teases cryptic announcement
However, the Aussie racer has recently teased an exciting announcement on social media, returning to Instagram having not posted to his 9.4 million followers since December 17.
Taking to his Instagram story, Ricciardo first of all posted a picture of a fountain in the shape of a race suit shoe, referencing his iconic podium celebration the Shoey.
The picture was then followed by a date teasing a countdown of some kind, with the key date being named as March 6 2025.
Whilst it is unclear what the date references, an F1 return seems unlikely for the former Red Bull driver who, when recently asked about the Cadillac F1 seat, confirmed that he was done with the sport.
