MEGA-MONEY TV rights bombshell drops ahead of 2025 F1 season
MEGA-MONEY TV rights bombshell drops ahead of 2025 F1 season
Formula 1 have reportedly set their sights on a $180 million television deal ahead of the 2025 season.
The upcoming F1 season has received unprecedented levels of hype, thanks in part to Lewis Hamilton’s blockbuster Ferrari switch, alongside the promise of a multi-team championship battle this year.
F1 HEADLINES: Verstappen in rival CLASH as Red Bull testing gamble unravels
READ MORE: Aston Martin make official Lance Stroll replacement decision as health update issued
F1’s rise in popularity was partly due to Liberty Media’s takeover in 2017, and the new owners have successfully expanded the sport across the globe, which culminated in F1 75's live launch at the O2 arena.
The increasing popularity of F1 in the United States has also had an impact, with the calendar now hosting three American races in Miami, Austin and Las Vegas.
F1 provides nail-biting entertainment from 24 insane destinations, to catch all the live action, exclusively with Sky Sports, click here.
F1 set for new TV deal in 2026
ESPN has held the rights to watch F1 in America since 2017, with a contract that was renewed in 2022 in a deal which was reportedly worth up to $90 million annually.
However, that broadcasting deal will expire at the end of the 2025 season, with Netflix now the frontrunners to secure the rights to F1’s broadcast.
Netflix have already helped to catapult F1 to global fame through docu-series Drive to Survive, and according to Sports Business Journal Liberty Media is set to demand a fee in the region of $160-180 million for their next TV partnership.
The report claims that Liberty Media views their 2026 deal as one of the biggest economic levers the series has at its disposal to drive more revenue ahead of a new Concorde Agreement in 2026.
So far, Netflix and Apple have shown interest in broadcasting F1, whereas NASCAR and IndyCar’s broadcast partner Fox Sports is reportedly not interested in also taking the pinnacle of motorsport onboard.
GPFans has contacted F1 for comment.
READ MORE: F1 team to run ONE driver in 'Bahrain Grand Prix'
Change your timezone:
Latest News
MEGA-MONEY TV rights bombshell drops ahead of 2025 F1 season
- 27 minutes ago
F1 star caught 'SLEEPING' during Bahrain pre-season testing
- 1 hour ago
Haas F1 car has chunk ripped off in FREAK testing incident
- 1 hour ago
F1 Testing 2025: Full driver lineup for FINAL day in Bahrain
- 2 hours ago
Aston Martin F1 team make official Lance Stroll replacement decision as health update issued
- 3 hours ago
WATCH FREE: F1 Testing 2025 final day start time, TV channel and live stream
- 3 hours ago