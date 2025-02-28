MEGA-MONEY TV rights bombshell drops ahead of 2025 F1 season

Formula 1 have reportedly set their sights on a $180 million television deal ahead of the 2025 season.

The upcoming F1 season has received unprecedented levels of hype, thanks in part to Lewis Hamilton’s blockbuster Ferrari switch, alongside the promise of a multi-team championship battle this year.

F1’s rise in popularity was partly due to Liberty Media’s takeover in 2017, and the new owners have successfully expanded the sport across the globe, which culminated in F1 75's live launch at the O2 arena.

The increasing popularity of F1 in the United States has also had an impact, with the calendar now hosting three American races in Miami, Austin and Las Vegas.

F1 75's live launch highlighted the growth of the sport

F1 has gained significant popularity in America

F1 set for new TV deal in 2026

ESPN has held the rights to watch F1 in America since 2017, with a contract that was renewed in 2022 in a deal which was reportedly worth up to $90 million annually.

However, that broadcasting deal will expire at the end of the 2025 season, with Netflix now the frontrunners to secure the rights to F1’s broadcast.

Netflix have already helped to catapult F1 to global fame through docu-series Drive to Survive, and according to Sports Business Journal Liberty Media is set to demand a fee in the region of $160-180 million for their next TV partnership.

The report claims that Liberty Media views their 2026 deal as one of the biggest economic levers the series has at its disposal to drive more revenue ahead of a new Concorde Agreement in 2026.

So far, Netflix and Apple have shown interest in broadcasting F1, whereas NASCAR and IndyCar’s broadcast partner Fox Sports is reportedly not interested in also taking the pinnacle of motorsport onboard.

GPFans has contacted F1 for comment.

