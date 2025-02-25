Cadillac chief gives CRYPTIC driver update as Ricciardo return proposed

Cadillac advisor Mario Andretti has given a cryptic update on the incoming Formula 1 team's driver recruitment plans.

The General Motors-backed team will join the grid in 2026, expanding the sport to over 10 teams for the first time since 2016, but they're yet to confirm the identities of either of their drivers.

A number of free agents have been linked with a return to the grid with the American outfit - not least popular Australian star Daniel Ricciardo, whose profile in the US could provide interesting commercial potential.

Ricciardo was axed from F1 by his VCARB team following the 2024 Singapore Grand Prix, and was replaced by now-Red Bull driver Liam Lawson.

Sergio Perez and Valtteri Bottas has also have their names raised for the role, with some even calling for Sebastian Vettel to come out of de facto retirement to duel with his former rivals.

Who will drive for Cadillac in F1?

Cadillac have made it clear that they intend to pair an established F1 driver with an American as their ideal driver duo, something which Andretti doubled down on when speaking last week.

"Yes, it is an absolute goal to get at least one American," he confirmed to Sky Sports, via Formule1.NL. "That is what this whole program started with. We want to start with an American driver, complemented by a very experienced driver of any nationality."

He also refused to be drawn on the identity of the established driver (or drivers) the team are considering for their 'experienced' seat.

However, with the team's preparations ramping up and just 12 months until the grid expands, he said: "I am delighted. We have a great team with a lot of energy and purpose."