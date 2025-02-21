FIA confirm MAJOR regulation change ahead of 2025 season

Formula 1's governing body, the FIA, have confirmed a significant regulation change which will impact drivers from the start of the new season.

The countdown to the 2025 campaign is well underway, with the curtain-raising Australian Grand Prix in Melbourne now just weeks away.

Anticipation is reaching fever pitch, with fans getting their first glimpse at each team's liveries for the year ahead at Tuesday's F1 live launch in London.

FIA scrap gearbox limit in F1 2025 shake-up

Max Verstappen will enter 2025 as the defending champion after successfully fighting off the challenge of Lando Norris last season to clinch his fourth consecutive drivers' title.

His McLaren rival hopes to be in the mix once again at the business end of the year, as does Lewis Hamilton, who hopes his stunning switch to Ferrari can help deliver a first championship victory since 2020.

With McLaren also bracing for an intense battle with both Ferrari and Red Bull for the constructors' title, it promises to be a thrilling campaign.

Following a recent commission meeting, the FIA have revealed details of some major changes which will soon be implemented ahead of the upcoming campaign.

The list includes intriguing new rules regarding mandatory pitstops at the iconic Monaco GP, as well as a number of revisions to starting procedures.

Gearbox regulations also came under scrutiny, and a significant decision has been made relating to the key component.

An FIA statement confirmed that the limitation in the number of gearboxes used by teams has now been removed for 2025, after the reliability of the current designs had rendered the existing restriction obsolete.

The gearbox limit had been in place up until now, partly as a way of controlling spending among F1 teams. Still, ahead of the new season, the restriction of teams being allowed up to five casings for the gearbox and five drivetrains and shifting mechanisms has been scrapped entirely.