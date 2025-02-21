'Dodgy' Verstappen accusations emerge in Hamilton double standards claim

Some of Max Verstappen's race victories have been labelled 'dodgy' by an ex-Formula 1 driver as he opened up on double standards within the sport.

The Dutchman is putting the final preparations in place ahead of the start of his title defence, with the 2025 season opener now just weeks away.

Melbourne will play host to the curtain-raiser on March 16, where Verstappen will be joined on the grid by a new team-mate in Liam Lawson, who has replaced the departed Sergio Perez at Red Bull.

The Kiwi racer will not be the only one drawing attention on the opening day however, with Lewis Hamilton's Ferrari debut set to dominate many of the headlines following his sensational move from Mercedes.

Max Verstappen is targeting a fifth consecutive world drivers' title with Red Bull in 2025

Lewis Hamilton hopes his move to Ferrari can bring him an eighth championship win

Verstappen's F1 race tactics questioned

Verstappen is targeting a fifth consecutive drivers' title, having endured arguably his most tumultuous campaign to date in pursuit of his fourth last year.

The 27-year-old dragged himself through a dramatic mid-season slump in 2024 which allowed the likes of McLaren star Lando Norris to mount a surprise championship challenge against the reigning champion.

Verstappen ultimately found form at the right time, with his stunning win at the Brazilian GP in November - his first victory in 10 races - all but ensuring his name would once again be on the trophy.

The 63-time race winner cut a visibly frustrated figure for much of 2024, and had several high-profile run-ins with both Norris and Mercedes star George Russell, who accused his rival of being a bully in an astonishing attack following the Qatar GP.

Former Williams and McLaren F1 star Juan Pablo Montoya believes people have short memories when it comes to Verstappen's tactics and now has stated his verdict over the controversial debate.

Verstappen was accused by George Russell of being a bully after the 2024 Qatar GP

Verstappen's approach to battles with Hamilton at the beginning of his career were lauded as essential in his pursuit of taking down the sport's dominant force at the time.

But now, Montoya says that given he is the hunted rather than the hunter, people's perception has changed.

Speaking to OnlineCassino.com.br, the former Columbian racer said: "Max doesn't like losing, and Max is a guy who would rather crash than let you beat him.

"We saw it at the end of last year where he did things that people were shocked by. We were asking ourselves, ‘Why did he do that?’.

"When he was going against Lewis and taking no prisoners, everybody thought, 'Oh great. Finally someone is standing up to Hamilton’.

"Now the positions are reversed. And you look at it and now when the guy that is winning does something dodgy, they question it. That’s a new thing."