Verstappen and Red Bull stun with RED car as NEW F1 TV deal confirmed - GPFans F1 Recap

Max Verstappen's arrival at F1 75's live launch turned heads, with the world champion and Red Bull causing a shock.

NEW F1 TV deal confirmed after statement on Sky Sports future released

Sky Sports have confirmed a new television deal ahead of the 2025 season involving a future Formula 1 team.

Aston Martin F1 'TAKEOVER' announced ahead of live O2 launch event

Aston Martin's Formula 1 team have a heavy presence at a London Underground station, as F1 gears up for a stunning live event.

F1 star SLAMS FIA as controversial punishment issued

Formula 1 star Carlos Sainz has criticised the FIA’s clampdown on swearing, with the governing body issuing their first misconduct punishment of the year at the World Rally Championship last weekend.

Ferrari reveal Lewis Hamilton secrets as INSANE details emerge

Lewis Hamilton has made an outrageous admission, in a discussion about his wants with the Ferrari social media team.

