Lando Norris reveals BRUTAL Sky Sports presenter put down from F1 rival

McLaren Formula 1 driver Lando Norris has revealed a hilarious putdown from a rival team principal at the F175 live event.

All 20 drivers and 10 teams are taking to London's O2 Arena later on Tuesday, in a first-of-its-kind event to celebrate the 75th anniversary of the sport's first season.

The teams officially unveiled their 2025 cars, in a change to the usual separate car livery reveals ahead of F1 seasons.

McLaren have already given fans a sneak peek of the car that they hope can propel Norris and Oscar Piastri into drivers' championship contention, using a one-off camouflage livery as to protect the official unveiling at the O2 Arena.

Norris shares joke with legendary commentator

Ahead of the evening's festivities, teams and drivers were given 30-minute press conference slots, where they answered an array of questions from the world's media.

Charles Leclerc and Lewis Hamilton opted to miss out on this part of the day, but 18 other drivers and nine team principals were put in front of the microphones.

Sky Sports F1 legend David Croft was one of the media personnel present at the event, asking the questions, and Norris revealed one of his rivals' secrets from a previous encounter with Croft.

Norris picked up a piece of paper in his interview and read the contents, confused: "Crofty six out of 10".

Croft then revealed that it was a joke with Williams team principal James Vowles, who had been marking journalists based on their questions. "Yeah that was James Vowles marking my questions," he said.

Norris then responded with: "I'll do the same," in a hilarious exchange between the McLaren driver and the broadcasting legend.

After the session, Piastri asked his team-mate how Croft had performed, to which a self-assured Croft responded: "Definitely a nine out of 10!"