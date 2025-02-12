McLaren driver announces SHOCK exit as F1 champion signs for new team - GPFans F1 Recap
A McLaren driver has confirmed their exit from the team, following a brutal axing from the Woking outfit's official website.
F1 champion officially signs for new team
A Formula 1 champion has landed a new role with his former team, in a stunning new contract announcement.
Vettel issues exciting update after major return confirmed
Sebastian Vettel has issued an exciting update to his social media followers after the news broke that he will be making a return to racing.
Haas F1 team announce major new 2025 signing
Haas Formula 1 team have announced a new signing in an official statement.
McLaren reveal stunning 2025 look
McLaren Formula 1 team have revealed a stunning new look for 2025 ahead of the highly anticipated season.
