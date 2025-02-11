Haas F1 team announce major new 2025 signing

Haas Formula 1 team have announced a new signing in an official statement.

The American-owned team will head into the 2025 season with an all-new driver pairing, with experienced racer Esteban Ocon partnering Ollie Bearman in what will be the British teen's first full season in the sport.

Bearman is replacing Danish racer Kevin Magnussen, while Ocon was drafted in after the in-form Nico Hulkenberg was confirmed to be departing for Sauber.

This fresh look for 2025 follows the appointment of Ayao Komatsu as team principal at the start of last year, with the Japanese engineer having now guided the outfit to their best constructors' championship finish since 2018.

Haas announce new partnership

Haas are hoping to become more of a threat to the top teams in the near future, and their exciting new driver lineup may just help them to start regularly challenging for top-five finishes, particularly when new regulations sweep into the sport in 2026.

That year is expected to be a huge one for multiple teams up and down the grid, with a shift in the competitive order expected.

Now, it appears as though Haas are also making big moves off the track, with a new signing being announced in an official team statement.

CommScope have signed as the team's official connectivity partner in a multi-year deal, a brand that also have their headquarters in the same US state as Haas- North Carolina.

Speaking on the new partnership, team principal Komatsu said: "It’s fantastic to welcome CommScope to the team with this multi-year partnership.

"As our official connectivity partner, they will be essential to improving our operations trackside and across all our facilities in the USA and Europe through the use of their best-in-class solutions.

"To have such an impressive organisation backing the team is a testament to the progress we continue to make both on track and commercially. The fact that we share a home in North Carolina makes this partnership even more special."