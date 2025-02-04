New F1 team reveal driver DEADLINE as Ferrari finally make massive Hamilton decision - GPFans F1 Recap
Mario Andretti has revealed when Cadillac’s Formula 1 team are set to announce their 2026 driver pairing.
Ferrari FINALLY drop Hamilton 2025 merch
Ferrari Formula 1 team have finally revealed the highly-anticipated release of their official 2025 merchandise, with the first team kit featuring Lewis Hamilton's legendary driver number available to buy right now.
Mercedes deliver official update on Antonelli's F1 future
Mercedes have delivered an official update over Kimi Antonelli’s Formula 1 future via their social media.
Russell backs MASSIVE Mercedes hire despite past argument
George Russell has opened up on a 'massive' return to the Mercedes Formula 1 team after three years away.
F1 team announce major driver 'UPGRADE' for 2025 season
A Formula 1 team have sparked excitement amongst fans ahead of the new season by announcing a huge driver change.
