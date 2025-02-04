Mercedes deliver official update on Antonelli's F1 future

Mercedes have delivered an official update over Kimi Antonelli’s Formula 1 future via their social media.

The Italian youngster will replace seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton at the team in 2025, after enjoying a rapid rise throughout his junior career.

Antonelli was named Italian F4 champion in 2022, and claimed three more regional championships before joining F2 last season, bypassing F3.

While the 18-year-old only secured two race wins in 2024, Mercedes bosses remained convinced of his speed and promoted him to the F1 team, where he will drive alongside George Russell.

Toto Wolff opted for Kimi Antonelli in 2025

Can Mercedes return to the championship fight in 2025?

Can Antonelli deliver at Mercedes in 2025?

Antonelli will hope to re-write perceptions of him from his first outing in an F1 car, after his performance during FP1 at the 2024 Italian GP.

Despite demonstrating blistering pace within the opening stages of the session, the youngster crashed at Parabolica in an embarrassing end to his debut.

However, Mercedes team principal, Toto Wolff, has remained supportive of Antonelli and suggested that whilst there will be ‘mistakes’, he believes this season is a development year which will allow him to fight in 2026.

“There will be moments where we tear our clothes off over mistakes, and then there will be moments of brilliance again, where you see this talent come through,” Wolff said to ORF last year.

“But the main thing next year is to develop. 2026 will be a very important year for us as an engine manufacturer. And we want him to be ready for that.”

Ahead of Antonelli’s full-time F1 debut, Mercedes have dropped an official update on his future with the team, revealing his new driver number for the 2025 season in a social media release.

“Our number 12,” the team wrote in Italian, as they shared a snippet of the 2025 car Antonelli will drive.

