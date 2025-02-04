Cadillac announce 2026 F1 driver signing DEADLINE

close global

Mario Andretti has revealed when Cadillac’s Formula 1 team are set to announce their 2026 driver pairing.

The General Motors backed team are expected to enter F1 in 2026, when the sport’s new regulations are also expected to come into effect.

While Ferrari will supply the team’s engines upon their immediate arrival, GM have also confirmed that they will start producing their own power units by the end of the decade, with the aim of them becoming a ‘full works’ team.

The arrival of an 11th team on the F1 grid also opens up two more seats, with speculation over who will occupy them already mounting.

Cadillac's initial bid was spearheaded by Andretti
Colton Herta is the favourite to acquire a Cadillac seat

Who will race for Cadillac in 2026?

Cadillac are yet to confirm who will form their 2026 lineup, but that has not prevented speculative reports about who could join the team.

Axed Racing Bulls star, Daniel Ricciardo, was tipped for a role in the American team due to his popularity across the pond, but the Australian star has insisted that he is done with the sport.

F1 world champion Mario Andretti remains a board member, despite his son Michael stepping down from the bid, and has provided an additional insight into when Cadillac will announce their 2026 lineup.

In an interview with Auto Motor und Sport, it was revealed that Andretti would be advising on the driver selection which is expected to be decided mid-way through the 2025 season.

Mario Andretti remains part of Cadillac's F1 entry

"Ideally, it should be someone with experience. We're taking our time and observing the market," Andretti said.

Previously, Andretti had suggested that the team would be looking to field a young American driver, such as Colton Herta, and F1 veteran.

With the likes of Sergio Perez, Valtteri Bottas and Ricciardo all absent from the grid in 2025, a return with Cadillac appears their best chance of re-joining F1.

