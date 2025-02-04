Cadillac announce 2026 F1 driver signing DEADLINE

Mario Andretti has revealed when Cadillac’s Formula 1 team are set to announce their 2026 driver pairing.

The General Motors backed team are expected to enter F1 in 2026, when the sport’s new regulations are also expected to come into effect.

While Ferrari will supply the team’s engines upon their immediate arrival, GM have also confirmed that they will start producing their own power units by the end of the decade, with the aim of them becoming a ‘full works’ team.

The arrival of an 11th team on the F1 grid also opens up two more seats, with speculation over who will occupy them already mounting.

Cadillac's initial bid was spearheaded by Andretti

Colton Herta is the favourite to acquire a Cadillac seat

Who will race for Cadillac in 2026?

Cadillac are yet to confirm who will form their 2026 lineup, but that has not prevented speculative reports about who could join the team.

Axed Racing Bulls star, Daniel Ricciardo, was tipped for a role in the American team due to his popularity across the pond, but the Australian star has insisted that he is done with the sport.