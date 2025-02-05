Mercedes star admits falling in LOVE at Silverstone

A Mercedes Formula 1 star has shared details of how he 'fell in love' during an appearance at Silverstone.

The shock admission comes just weeks ahead of the season-opening Australian Grand Prix, with George Russell set to race alongside his new team-mate for the first time.

The Silver Arrows will be one of eight teams to feature a new-look driver lineup in Melbourne, with Aston Martin and defending constructors' champions McLaren the only outfits to retain their racer pairing.

Kimi Antonelli has replaced Lewis Hamilton at Mercedes following the Brit's Ferrari switch

The Italian will link up with George Russell at the Silver Arrows in 2025

Antonelli 'speechless' after Silverstone experience

Following months of speculation, Kimi Antonelli was selected by team boss Toto Wolff to replace the departing Lewis Hamilton following the seven-time champion's decision to join rivals Ferrari.

Despite having only recently turned 18, the Italian racer has already demonstrated his potential throughout his debut campaign in F2 last year, most notably when he came out on top at the feature race in Budapest.

That triumph came shortly after a sprint race victory at Silverstone two weeks before, and in an interview featured on the Mercedes team website, Antonelli revealed that the iconic British track holds a special place in his heart.

Silverstone will once again host the 2025 British Grand Prix on July 6

When asked to pick out his favourite circuits, he replied: "I really like Imola and Mugello, they are both great tracks.

"Imola is about 30 minutes away from my home, and Mugello is about 50 minutes.

"I fell in love with Silverstone as well the first time I drove there. Going through Maggotts, Becketts, Chapel and Stowe was incredible in an F1 car - it left me speechless.

"Monaco is another one I really enjoyed last year in F2. The focus you need, especially on that single-lap pace, is incredible."

