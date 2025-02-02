Radical Red Bull change revealed with 2025 team release

A radical change has been revealed for the Red Bull Formula 1 team ahead of the upcoming 2025 season.

Christian Horner's outfit face the major challenge of fighting a competitive pack to return to the top of the team standings this year, having switched up their driver lineup in hopes of doing the double once again this year.

Red Bull's star driver Max Verstappen has delivered success in the form of four consecutive drivers' titles since 2021, but 2024 saw a significant dip in the constructors' standings, with Red Bull finishing third behind Ferrari and McLaren despite the Dutchman's triumph.

Horner and F1 advisor Helmut Marko opted to drop Perez following his failure to meet their championship expectations, promoting junior driver Liam Lawson in an attempt of boosting their chances of winning both titles in 2025.

Ahead of his debut season with the team, Lawson has been officially welcomed to the Red Bull main team, donning a stylish team hoodie in the process as part of Red Bull's latest collaboration with Pepe Jeans.

Max Verstappen will be joined by Liam Lawson at Red Bull's main F1 team in 2025

Red Bull reunite with Pepe Jeans in shock reveal

Pepe Jeans and Red Bull are no strangers to a partnership, having previously teamed up between 2010 and 2016, but the duo reunited in 2024 as Pepe Jeans was declared the team's partner in F1 Academy.

Their latest merchandise collection offers F1 fans a stylish variety of t-shirts, hoodies, jackets and polos available as part of a more laidback approach to team merch, offering an alternative to the usual team kit on offer.

F1 Academy has helped to boost representation for female fans and drivers in motorsport

The exclusive collection from Red Bull x Pepe Jeans certainly offers a wider range of merch far from the usual colour scheme of Red Bull's red and navy.

The merch offers items in a lowkey khaki, bright cobalt blue and even some pieces in an eye-catching hot pink shade, a radical change from their usual team kit.

The collection caters for all with a vast men's and women's merch release, but as F1 expands further to attract the growing female demographic, drops like the Pepe Jeans collab could become more frequent where F1 teams aim to target a more stylish approach to merch.

The Red Bull branded tank tops, gorgeous cropped hoodies and sleek maxi dresses are all available to purchase now.

