Red Bull star issues shock LOSER verdict on Verstappen
A Red Bull Formula 1 star has issued a surprise 'loser' verdict on Max Verstappen ahead of the 2025 season.
The Dutchman won his fourth straight world championship last year and will be looking to equal Michael Schumacher's long-standing record of five consecutive titles (won between 2000 and 2004).
The 27-year-old has been notoriously combative both inside and outside of his own team, with his radio messages to long-suffering engineer Gianpiero Lambiase becoming notorious.
He also famously got into a big dispute with George Russell towards the end of last season, with that dispute spilling over into the media in a weeks-long saga.
Who is the worst loser in F1?
Now, Verstappen's new team-mate Liam Lawson has spoken out about his new colleague, having been promoted to the main Red Bull team from Racing Bulls to replace the declining Sergio Perez.
The New Zealander was asked a series of quickfire questions by ESPN about his fellow drivers, including 'most competitive' – for which he named himself.
Verstappen's name came up multiple times, initially for 'best aura' and 'most relaxed', but it was the confidence with which he was immediately named 'worst loser' by Lawson which stood out.
The Dutchman famously had a good relationship with former team-mate Perez, with fans looking forward to finding out how he and Lawson's partnership develops as the 2025 season opener looms.
