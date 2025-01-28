F1 News Today: Perez COMEBACK discussed as driver release revealed

Sergio Perez endured a nightmare end to his Formula 1 career in 2024, but even his rapid end at Red Bull was a surprise.

Official release of Alpine F1 star Doohan confirmed ahead of Australian GP

https://www.gpfans.com/en/f1-news/1040103/jack-doohan-official-f1-release-confirmed-alpine-australian-grand-prix-merch/

An official release for Alpine Formula 1 driver Jack Doohan has been confirmed today ahead of the 2025 season opener.

Hamilton's Vettel Ferrari REUNION 'revealed'

Lewis Hamilton and Sebastian Vettel’s reunion has been ‘revealed’ ahead of the Brit's Ferrari debut.

Mercedes tease HUGE 2025 F1 release in official announcement

Mercedes have teased the release of their 2025 challenger in an official announcement ahead of the upcoming Formula 1 season.

British star sets RECORD as ex-F1 star wins iconic race

British racing star Nick Tandy has set a historic record at the 24 Hours of Daytona, which was won by Porsche Penske Motorsport.

