British star sets RECORD as ex-F1 star wins iconic race

British racing star Nick Tandy has set a historic record at the 24 Hours of Daytona, which was won by Porsche Penske Motorsport.

The winning team included former F1 star Felipe Nasr, who raced with Sauber for two seasons, alongside Tandy and Laurens Vanthoor.

Tandy’s victory with the team marks a historic result for the Brit who has completed the ‘Grand Slam’ of wins at all four major 24 Hour races: Le Mans in 2015, the Nurburgring 24 Hours in 2018, and the Spa 24 Hours in 2020, becoming the first driver to ever do so.

The 2025 Rolex 24 was nearly a 1-2 for Porsche Penske, but Meyer Shank’s #60 Acura, driven by Tom Blomqvist, passed Matt Campbell to prevent this achievement.

Porsche Penske were victorious at Daytona

Kevin Magnussen competed at the 2025 24 Hours of Daytona

Which F1 drivers competed in the Rolex 24?

Nasr was not the only ex-F1 driver to compete in the Rolex 24, with former Haas stars Kevin Magnussen and Romain Grosjean both competing in the GTP class.

However, Magnussen’s BMW team were taken out of the running late in the race, after mechanical issues and front wing contact.

Kevin Magnussen failed to win his first endurance race of the season

Grosjean’s race also came to an early end, after the #63 Lamborghini he piloted alongside former Red Bull star Daniil Kvyat was forced into a premature retirement.

The other categories included the Grand Touring Daytona Pro (GTD PRO) class, won by Dennis Olsen in the #65 Ford Multimatic Motorsports Ford Mustang GT3, alongside Christopher Mies and Frederic Vervisch.

The GTD class was won by Corvette customer entry AWA, whose team was composed of Matt Bell, Orey Fidani, Lars Kern and Marvin Kirchhoefer.

Finally the Le Mans Prototype 2 (LMP2), was won by another former F1 star Sebastien Bourdais, along with John Farano, Sebastian Alvarez and Job Van Uitert for Tower Motorsports.

