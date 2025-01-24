Every F1 driver set to compete at ICONIC US race including former Red Bull and Ferrari stars

The IMSA Sports Car Championship kicks off this weekend with the iconic 24 Hours of Daytona.

Held at Daytona International Speedway, the event claims to be the United States' most prestigious sports car race, putting both drivers and machines to the limit from sunrise to sunset and through the night.

The 24 hour event is run on the 3.56-mile sports car course layout at the historic Daytona circuit, using most of the tri-oval, plus an infield road course.

Given its prestige, big names from the world of motorsport are always keen to get involved in the event, and this year, there just so happens to be plenty of former Formula 1 drivers taking part.

With that said, we thought we'd take a look at which ex-stars are competing, for whom, and in which class.

Which F1 drivers are racing in the 24 Hours of Daytona?

Unfortunately, no current Formula 1 drivers are taking part in the 24 Hours of Daytona in 2025. However, there are plenty of former drivers taking part, including a driver that was on the grid just last season.

Grand Touring Prototype (GTP) class

Below are all of the former F1 drivers competing in the 2025 24 Hours of Daytona in the GTP class.

Driver Daytona 24H Team Ex-F1 Team(s) Felipe Nasr #7 Porsche Penske Motorsport Porsche 963 Sauber Will Stevens #10 Cadillac Wayne Taylor Racing Cadillac V-Series.R Caterham, Marussia Brendon Hartley #10 Cadillac Wayne Taylor Racing Cadillac V-Series.R Toro Rosso Kevin Magnussen #24 BMW M Team RLL BMW M Hybrid V8 McLaren, Renault, Haas Jack Aitken #31 Cadillac Whelen Cadillac V-Series.R Williams Kamui Kobayashi #40 Cadillac Wayne Taylor Racing Cadillac V-Series.R Toyota, BMW Sauber, Sauber, Caterham Romain Grosjean #63 Automobili Lamborghini Squadra Corse Lamborghini SC63 Renault, Lotus, Haas Danil Kvyat #63 Automobili Lamborghini Squadra Corse Lamborghini SC63 Toro Rosso, Red Bull, AlphaTauri Pascal Wehrlein #85 JDC-Miller MotorSports Porsche 963 Manor, Sauber Gianmaria Bruni #85 JDC-Miller MotorSports Porsche 963 Minardi

Le Mans Prototype 2 (LMP2) class

Below are all of the former F1 drivers competing in the 2025 24 Hours of Daytona in the LMP2 class.

Driver Daytona 24H Team Ex-F1 Team(s) Sebastien Bourdais #8 Tower Motorsports ORECA LMP2 07 Toro Rosso Paul di Resta #22 United Autosports USA ORECA LMP2 07 Force India, Williams Pietro Fittipaldi #73 Pratt Miller Motorsports ORECA LMP2 07 Haas Felipe Massa #74 Riley ORECA LMP2 07 Sauber, Ferrari, Williams

On top of all of the above, current Aston Martin and Mercedes F1 reserve drivers Felipe Drugovich and Frederik Vesti are also taking part in the event, both competing in the #31 Cadillac Whelen Cadillac V-Series.R.

