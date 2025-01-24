Every F1 driver set to compete at ICONIC US race including former Red Bull and Ferrari stars
The IMSA Sports Car Championship kicks off this weekend with the iconic 24 Hours of Daytona.
Held at Daytona International Speedway, the event claims to be the United States' most prestigious sports car race, putting both drivers and machines to the limit from sunrise to sunset and through the night.
The 24 hour event is run on the 3.56-mile sports car course layout at the historic Daytona circuit, using most of the tri-oval, plus an infield road course.
Given its prestige, big names from the world of motorsport are always keen to get involved in the event, and this year, there just so happens to be plenty of former Formula 1 drivers taking part.
With that said, we thought we'd take a look at which ex-stars are competing, for whom, and in which class.
Which F1 drivers are racing in the 24 Hours of Daytona?
Unfortunately, no current Formula 1 drivers are taking part in the 24 Hours of Daytona in 2025. However, there are plenty of former drivers taking part, including a driver that was on the grid just last season.
Grand Touring Prototype (GTP) class
Below are all of the former F1 drivers competing in the 2025 24 Hours of Daytona in the GTP class.
|Driver
|Daytona 24H Team
|Ex-F1 Team(s)
|Felipe Nasr
|#7 Porsche Penske Motorsport Porsche 963
|Sauber
|Will Stevens
|#10 Cadillac Wayne Taylor Racing Cadillac V-Series.R
|Caterham, Marussia
|Brendon Hartley
|#10 Cadillac Wayne Taylor Racing Cadillac V-Series.R
|Toro Rosso
|Kevin Magnussen
|#24 BMW M Team RLL BMW M Hybrid V8
|McLaren, Renault, Haas
|Jack Aitken
|#31 Cadillac Whelen Cadillac V-Series.R
|Williams
|Kamui Kobayashi
|#40 Cadillac Wayne Taylor Racing Cadillac V-Series.R
|Toyota, BMW Sauber, Sauber, Caterham
|Romain Grosjean
|#63 Automobili Lamborghini Squadra Corse Lamborghini SC63
|Renault, Lotus, Haas
|Danil Kvyat
|#63 Automobili Lamborghini Squadra Corse Lamborghini SC63
|Toro Rosso, Red Bull, AlphaTauri
|Pascal Wehrlein
|#85 JDC-Miller MotorSports Porsche 963
|Manor, Sauber
|Gianmaria Bruni
|#85 JDC-Miller MotorSports Porsche 963
|Minardi
Le Mans Prototype 2 (LMP2) class
Below are all of the former F1 drivers competing in the 2025 24 Hours of Daytona in the LMP2 class.
|Driver
|Daytona 24H Team
|Ex-F1 Team(s)
|Sebastien Bourdais
|#8 Tower Motorsports ORECA LMP2 07
|Toro Rosso
|Paul di Resta
|#22 United Autosports USA ORECA LMP2 07
|Force India, Williams
|Pietro Fittipaldi
|#73 Pratt Miller Motorsports ORECA LMP2 07
|Haas
|Felipe Massa
|#74 Riley ORECA LMP2 07
|Sauber, Ferrari, Williams
On top of all of the above, current Aston Martin and Mercedes F1 reserve drivers Felipe Drugovich and Frederik Vesti are also taking part in the event, both competing in the #31 Cadillac Whelen Cadillac V-Series.R.
