Mercedes tease HUGE 2025 F1 release in official announcement

Mercedes have teased the release of their 2025 challenger in an official announcement ahead of the upcoming Formula 1 season.

The Brackley-based outfit bid farewell to Lewis Hamilton at the end of 2024, with the champion completing his switch to Ferrari last week.

Italian driver Andrea Kimi Antonelli will replace Hamilton at Mercedes for 2025, where the youngster will race alongside George Russell.

The British driver is expected to move into a team leadership role after the exit of Hamilton, following a run of excellent form in 2024 where he claimed two victories and beat his champion team-mate over the course of the season.

Can George Russell fight for the title in 2025?

Kimi Antonelli joins Mercedes

When will Mercedes launch their 2025 F1 car?

Despite securing four race wins in 2024, Mercedes finished a disappointing fourth in the constructors’ standings, behind rivals McLaren, Ferrari and Red Bull.

However, the team will be hoping that their 2025 car, the W16, will help propel them into a championship fight in what promises to be a thrilling season.

Now, Mercedes have announced when the W16 will be unveiled, confirming the release date of February 24th alongside a picture of their concealed car.

“The F1 W16. Coming soon,” the team wrote in an official announcement on social media.

The F1 W16. Coming soon 👀 pic.twitter.com/GuZ8HUrzi4 — Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS F1 Team (@MercedesAMGF1) January 27, 2025

F1 fans will catch a glimpse of Mercedes’ 2025 livery a few days before then, however, during the live launch at the O2 arena on February 18th where all 10 teams will gather to show-off their liveries.

The event was created to celebrate the 75th anniversary of F1, with drivers and team principals expected to gather on stage in the first event of its kind.

