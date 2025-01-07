Verstappen dealt blow as Red Bull star 'departs' role

Formula 1 champion Max Verstappen has been dealt a huge blow, as Red Bull face a key team change this year, according to reports.

The Dutchman managed to claim his fourth world title despite trickier circumstances in 2024, as Red Bull suffered dramatically with the performance of their RB20.

Unable to commit upon corner entry and struggling with the bumps and kerbs, both Verstappen and team-mate Sergio Perez bemoaned their cars on frequent occasions in 2024.

Whilst Verstappen was ultimately victorious, Red Bull missed out on the constructors’ trophy, and placed third overall behind McLaren and Ferrari.

Max Verstappen was left frustrated in 2024

Can Red Bull improve in 2025?

Verstappen engineer leaves role at Red Bull

Not only did Red Bull struggle with their performance in 2024, but they also lost two key figures who have been instrumental to their championship success over the years.

Design legend Adrian Newey announced his exit from the team and has since moved to Aston Martin, where he will begin in his role of managing technical partner in March.

Furthermore, Jonathan Wheatley also left the team to assume the role of Sauber team principal ahead of Audi’s arrival into F1 for 2026.

Now, it appears that Verstappen will have to contend with the departure of another established figure trackside at Red Bull, with one of his engineers reportedly looking to change roles.

According to De Telegraaf, one of Verstappen’s four permanent engineers, Michael Manning, will exit his role, as he ends his presence trackside and moves to another position within the Red Bull team.

Currently working alongside Gianpiero Lambiase, Tom Hart and David Mart, Manning joined Verstappen's team in 2016 as a ‘control engineer’ which ensures responsibility for the Dutchman’s starts.

Manning's Red Bull career began in 2011, where he worked alongside another four-time world champion Sebastian Vettel, and it is unknown the role he will undertake next within the team.

GPFans have contact Red Bull for comment on the rumours regarding Manning's position.

