Ricciardo F1 move framed in surprise career claim

Daniel Ricciardo could have been crowned a Formula 1 world champion had it not been for one crucial mistake, according to one respected pundit.

The Australian was dismissed by VCARB earlier this year following a string of underwhelming performances, a move which many concluded meant that his time at the top tier of motorsport was at an end.

F1 HEADLINES: Red Bull BOMBSHELL emerges as Perez drive confirmed

READ MORE: Perez makes BLOCKBUSTER announcement following Red Bull axe

He has been quick to dismiss any talk about his F1 future since his departure, instead opting to focus on enjoying his time away from the spotlight.

Daniel Ricciardo was sacked by RB midway through the 2024 season

Ricciardo was a seven-time race winner with Red Bull

Ricciardo's Renault mistake

Ricciardo first made his breakthrough at Toro Rosso back in 2012 following his debut with HRT a year earlier, before making the switch to Red Bull, where he would partner four-time world champion Sebastian Vettel.

Max Verstappen would soon replace the German, lining up alongside Ricciardo from 2016-2019.

Despite winning seven grands prix during his time at the Milton Keynes-based outfit, Ricciardo announced that he would be joining Renault for the 2019 campaign, a move which caught many by surprise.

And it was that transfer which F1 broadcaster Marc Priestley believes will always be a source of regret for the 35-year-old, who endured two disappointing campaigns with the French squad before moving on to McLaren where his struggles continued.

READ MORE: Verstappen F1 team-mate CONFIRMED as Red Bull announce major driver signing

Marc Priestley believes Ricciardo could have been a world champion

Speaking to Casino Uden Rofus, Priestley insisted Ricciardo could have won a world title had he decided to stay with Red Bull.

"Daniel Ricciardo could have absolutely won a world championship in his career," he said. "He certainly had the talent.

"Ricciardo was one of the only team-mates Max Verstappen had that showed some competition.

"It's a real shame how Ricciardo's career has panned out, the decision to join Renault and leave Red Bull was, in hindsight, the wrong move.

"Everyone hoped he'd become a world champion, he had the dedication, speed and great personality that you'd love a world champion to have."

READ MORE: Hamilton suffers major F1 DEMOTION in team boss snub

Related