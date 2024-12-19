Geri Horner delivers POWERFUL message at stunning event

Geri Horner has taken to the stage to issue a powerful message at a prestigious event.

The former Spice Girls star found herself embroiled in a scandal earlier this year after her husband - Red Bull Formula 1 boss Christian Horner - was accused of alleged inappropriate behaviour by a female colleague, sparking an internal team investigation.

F1 HEADLINES: Exciting Ricciardo plans revealed as Red Bull CONFIRM Verstappen's team-mate for 2025

READ MORE: Horner issues statement following official Red Bull exit

Horner consistently denied the claims and was ultimately cleared of any wrongdoing following Red Bull's internal investigation carried out by the 2023 constructors' champions.

Christian Horner was accused of alleged inappropriate behaviour earlier this year

Geri Horner has continued to stand by the Red Bull boss

Geri Horner stuns crowd in London

Geri has been spotted alongside her husband at a number of events throughout the year, including the Goodwood Revival Festival, where the pair watched son Monty take to the track.

The 52-year-old was also present to watch the 51-year-old receive his CBE from King Charles for his services to motorsport, and was in attendance at this week's 2024 FIA Awards in Rwanda.

But it was the former singer who took centre stage at the Royal Albert Hall recently, as she read All My Life I've Belonged to No Man by Flora Tristan during a star-studded edition of Letters Live, an annual event at which actors and cultural icons read thought-provoking, funny or dramatic letters to the audience.

READ MORE: Hamilton fired FIERCE Ferrari team chief warning ahead of 2025

Horner has endured a difficult campaign both on and off the track

"I think at least one person in here tonight needs to hear this letter," Horner said, as reported by The Daily Mail.

Reading the letter, she began: "A superior woman must be superior with everyone and in all circumstances.

"As for declarations of love, I received hundreds of them, I have the huge misfortune of being a pretty woman.

"I no longer get cross with those who behave badly, though it pains me."

READ MORE: Perez NEW F1 role announced after Red Bull axe

Related