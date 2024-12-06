McLaren release revealed ahead of Abu Dhabi showdown

A series of stylish McLaren Formula 1 releases are still available ahead of their championship showdown at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix this weekend.

The papaya outfit are relying on Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri to bring home the team's first constructors' championship since 1998.

F1 HEADLINES: Mercedes release Hamilton statement as Abu Dhabi Ferrari switch confirmed

READ MORE: Axed F1 star given LIFELINE as new seat announced in official statement

The 2024 season finale takes place at the Yas Marina Circuit this weekend and with just 21 points separating McLaren from closest rivals Ferrari, a title battle down to the wire is expected.

Throughout the year, the stellar driver duo of Norris and Piastri have secured five grand prix wins between them and cemented McLaren as the only team to have managed back-to-back Sprint Race 1-2's.

Heading into the final race of 2024, Andrea Stella's outfit will be hoping to top off the impressive season with a championship victory, ending Red Bull's domination of the sport, having come out as the team on top for two consecutive seasons.

Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri both achieved their first grand prix victories in F1 this season

Lando Norris has now secured three grand prix wins for McLaren in 2024

READ MORE: Abu Dhabi F1 weekend sees late change after race cancellation

McLaren partnership release F1 merchandise

Heading into the Abu Dhabi GP weekend, there are still a wide variety of McLaren collection pieces available with popular retail company Hollister.

Perhaps you're a McLaren fan looking for a bit more flare than the average team merch or you are looking for a reason to pick a team to back having just got into F1, these Hollister x McLaren items are well worth a purchase.

If you are looking for a more subtle wardrobe addition, there is the simple McLaren-branded black quarter-zip jumper or the cosy knitted McLaren graphic crew sweater.

If however, like many modern F1 fans, it is the flare of the sport and it's latest grand prix locations like Vegas that draw your attention, a show-stopping Las Vegas GP graphic tee is available here.

If, like millions of fans across the globe, it is Lando who got you into the sport, click here to rep your favourite F1 driver with the boxy heavyweight McLaren Lando Norris graphic tee.

READ MORE: RB confirm Ricciardo replacement for Abu Dhabi Grand Prix drive

Related