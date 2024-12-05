Hamilton sale confirmed ahead of final Mercedes push
A sale ahead of Lewis Hamilton's final outing with Mercedes has been revealed on the official F1 store.
The British icon and star of motorsport will leave the Silver Arrows after 12 years with Toto Wolff's outfit, where he secured six of his spectacular seven championship victories.
Hamilton shocked the world of Formula 1 at the beginning of the year by announcing he would be moving to Ferrari for 2025 and beyond.
The 39-year-old already has a strong legacy in the sport and with the chance still on the table to make history with a record-breaking eighth championship win, perhaps he feels his chances of achieving it are stronger with the Scuderia.
Having joined Mercedes in 2013, Hamilton has not only cemented his name in the F1 history books but also proved that sometimes, a change of scenery is exactly what is needed for a champion to reach their full potential.
Hamilton bids farewell to Mercedes
Aside from the Brit's fairytale home victory with a win at Silverstone during a summer where both he and Mercedes appeared to gain momentum, Hamilton has lamented the state of his W15 this season, and it isn't looking like he'll be going out on a high at this rate.
At times it even seemed as if the seven-time champ was ready to throw in the towel prematurely, but he will hope to put all that behind him for one final race with Mercedes at the Yas Marina Circuit this weekend.
Shop the Mercedes cap donned by Hamilton after his iconic 2024 Silverstone victory, by clicking here.
To show your support for Hamilton's iconic partnership with Mercedes as the two prepare to part ways, shop the official F1 collection with a variety of Hamilton merchandise on sale.
Whether you prefer to stand out and rock a t-shirt in the luminous yellow shade the champ has become synonymous with, or the cooler toned purple tee that displays his iconic no. 44, there is something available for every Hamilton fan.
You can also shop the Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Lewis Hamilton 44 Long Sleeve T-Shirt here, Just £28.50 with code: ZOOM40.
