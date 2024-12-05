Hamilton sale confirmed ahead of final Mercedes push

A sale ahead of Lewis Hamilton's final outing with Mercedes has been revealed on the official F1 store.

The British icon and star of motorsport will leave the Silver Arrows after 12 years with Toto Wolff's outfit, where he secured six of his spectacular seven championship victories.

Hamilton shocked the world of Formula 1 at the beginning of the year by announcing he would be moving to Ferrari for 2025 and beyond.

The 39-year-old already has a strong legacy in the sport and with the chance still on the table to make history with a record-breaking eighth championship win, perhaps he feels his chances of achieving it are stronger with the Scuderia.

Having joined Mercedes in 2013, Hamilton has not only cemented his name in the F1 history books but also proved that sometimes, a change of scenery is exactly what is needed for a champion to reach their full potential.

Lewis Hamilton has secured six world championship victories with Mercedes

Hamilton secured one final home race win with Mercedes this year at the British Grand Prix

Hamilton bids farewell to Mercedes

Aside from the Brit's fairytale home victory with a win at Silverstone during a summer where both he and Mercedes appeared to gain momentum, Hamilton has lamented the state of his W15 this season, and it isn't looking like he'll be going out on a high at this rate.

At times it even seemed as if the seven-time champ was ready to throw in the towel prematurely, but he will hope to put all that behind him for one final race with Mercedes at the Yas Marina Circuit this weekend.

