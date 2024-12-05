McLaren sale BOOSTS championship struggle ahead of season finale

McLaren Formula 1 team head into the final race of the year this weekend hoping to take home the constructors' championship at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

The 2024 season has been a whirlwind for F1 fans, drivers and teams alike, with seven different winners from four different teams.

Throughout the year, McLaren's driver duo of Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri have secured five wins between them. and have consistently earned vital points across a whole host of races despite Max Verstappen's fourth consecutive championship victory coming as a result of his nine grand prix wins.

McLaren's strong pairing on track has kept them in the lead of Ferrari and Red Bull since September, although the papaya outfit now face an uphill battle to the wire at the season finale this weekend with Ferrari just 21 points behind them.

British star Norris and his Aussie team-mate Piastri both shone throughout the season, but at times, McLaren proved they weren't quite ready to become champions, the now infamous 'papaya rules' debate a low point for example.

But now, the team have evidently pulled together as proven by Norris gifting the sprint win to Piastri last time out in Qatar, with the constructors' championship now the team's clear collective goal.

Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri secured a one-two in the sprint in Brazil and Qatar

McLaren now face one final battle with Ferrari for the 2024 constructors' championship

McLaren merch sale continues with final push for 2024 title

