Bizarre Verstappen haircut REVEALED after title success

An unusual Max Verstappen-themed F1 haircut has been revealed in the wake of the Red Bull star's latest championship triumph.

The Dutchman clinched his fourth successive title in Las Vegas last weekend, finishing fifth ahead of closest rival Lando Norris.

It capped what has been an uncharacteristically turbulent campaign for the 27-year-old, who has struggled to find any consistency on the track throughout the second half of the year.

His stunning victory in Brazil earlier this month was his first win since mid-June, ending a run of results which had provoked significant frustration from the defending champion.

Verstappen's unexpected slump in form, coupled with team-mate Sergio Perez's ongoing struggles, have also led to the team losing grip of their constructors' title, with McLaren and Ferrari now set to battle it out for the honour over the final two races of the season.

Max Verstappen secured his fourth straight world title in Las Vegas

The Dutchman will be back in Qatar this weekend for the penultimate race of the season

Sky Sports presenter gets huge shock

He has not been without his troubles away from the circuit too, with constant speculation over his future and disagreements with the FIA dominating much of the headlines.

But for now, the 62-time race winner is eager to savour his recent success and focus on finishing the season with a flourish, starting this weekend in Qatar.

And he will be pleased to know he can count on the support of a prominent F1 pundit at the Lusail International Circuit, after he was spotted sporting a bizarre hairstyle in honour of the newly crowned champion.

F1 pundit Craig Slater is sporting a surprising new haircut this week

In a video shared on the Sky Sports F1 X page, Craig Slater was filmed receiving a special haircut from renowned London stylist Sheldon Edwards.

After getting 'The Max', involving Verstappen's first name being shaven into the back of his hair, Slater could barely believe his eyes as he jokingly declared: "My wife is going to kill me!"

Not Craig getting 'Max' shaved into his hair 👀😂 pic.twitter.com/JA8eADf7iJ — Sky Sports F1 (@SkySportsF1) November 28, 2024

After seeing the haircut in the flesh for the first time, Verstappen said: "Oh my god! You've done a great job, that's actually very impressive.

"That's a nice touch, I mean, I am not going to take that [haircut] myself, but I appreciate that – well done!"

