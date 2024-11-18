F1 legend accuses FIA of ‘unfair’ Verstappen treatment

A legend of Formula 1 has aimed criticism at the FIA, the sport's governing body, over a decision at the Brazilian Grand Prix that sparked an ongoing debate.

The race at Interlagos last time out saw Max Verstappen storm to victory having started at the very back of the pack, a mission made far from easy by multiple incidents and race restarts.

The Brazilian GP hadn't even officially started when Lance Stroll beached his Aston Martin into the gravel during the formation lap, triggering an aborted start which led to further confusion across the grid.

When the race finally got underway, the conditions worsened, heavy rain likely to root of multiple wobbles and crashes that led to red flags, the first black flag since 2007 and a virtual safety car on lap 28.

The VSC currently allows drivers to pit under the conditions, a move that often hands them a significant advantage over conducting a regular pit stop.

In the case of the Brazilian GP, race leader at the time of the VSC George Russell, came into the pits on lap 29, a decision which saw both Alpines and Verstappen's Red Bull cruise through to overtake for the top three spots.

The FIA have been dealt further criticism following confusion at the Brazilian GP

Max Verstappen won the Brazilian GP despite starting P17

Eddie Jordan criticises FIA over Brazilian GP

As F1 continues a brief break from racing ahead of the final triple-header of the year, former team boss Eddie Jordan took to the Formula For Success podcast with David Coulthard, to suggest the FIA delivered an unfair decision against Verstappen earlier in the weekend at Interlagos.

During qualifying for Sunday's race, the Dutchman was left red-faced after the FIA brought out a late red flat that Red Bull felt hindered Verstappen's chances of entering Q2.

It was Stroll who crashed again in the session, causing a red flag, but the FIA didn't declare the flag until 40 seconds after the incident, impacting Verstappen's lap which ultimately dealt him an early Q1 exit.

Discussing the FIA's timing in Brazil which led to an unfortunate starting position for Verstappen, Jordan said: "Are you telling me that Max was dealt a fair deal? Was he dealt a fair deal when the red flag came out, six cars, seven cars later?"

"Come on David, don’t be stupid,” Jordan added in response to his co-host, Coulthard.

