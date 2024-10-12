Horner reveals EMBARRASSING factor behind Red Bull exit
Horner reveals EMBARRASSING factor behind Red Bull exit
Red Bull boss Christian Horner has delivered a shock admission regarding the reason behind why he lost a key member of his team this season.
Revealing that the Milton Keynes-based outfit were powerless to prevent the departures of three of their most high-profile figures, Horner pointed to financial regulations playing a significant role in their respective decisions.
F1 HEADLINES: FIA steward reaches Verstappen Abu Dhabi verdict as Hamilton threat declared
READ MORE: Red Bull boss backs SACKED F1 star for Audi lineup
It's been an uncharacteristically turbulent campaign for the defending Formula 1 champions, with high-profile exits and troubling recent form on the track placing the team in unchartered territory.
READ MORE: Shock F1 RETURN announced in major grid twist
READ MORE: Ricciardo set for fresh OFFER as Aussie emerges as shock 2025 target
'Tough decisions' for F1 champions
A severe collapse in the form of Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez has seen the team replaced at the top of the constructors' standings by McLaren, who look set to put an end to their rivals' domination over the sport.
Verstappen's drivers' crown is also under threat, with Lando Norris sitting just 52 points behind the Dutchman with six races remaining.
It's been far from plain sailing behind the scenes too, with stories away from the circuit generating plenty of headlines.
Adrian Newey's shock decision to resign from his position as chief technical officer with Red Bull represented a major blow, having enjoyed a highly successful partnership for almost two decades.
After months of speculation over his future, it was revealed that Newey was set to join Aston Martin on a multi-year deal, and he wasn't the only one to make the switch to a rival squad.
Head of strategy Will Courtenay was recently announced as McLaren's new sporting director, while Jonathan Wheatley also swapped Red Bull for an F1 rival after agreeing to become team boss at Sauber, soon to be Audi.
READ MORE: FIA announce update as fears mount over event CANCELLATION
While moves between teams are not uncommon, a disappointed Horner has conceded he was unable to put up much of a fight to hold onto his prize assets due to cost cap rules, discussing Wheatley's departing circumstances specifically.
Speaking to Motorsport.com, he admitted: "You can't have a Galactus because you can't afford it.
"You've got to look at bang for buck and it forces you to make some really tough decisions.
"It's tough. Jonathan was a very good sporting director, but he was an expensive asset. So you have to weigh things up.
"When he got the opportunity to move to Audi, it was: 'Do you know what? I think you should go for that because of the way that regulations are. We're limited in scope and what we can do for you here.
"'So, if you have an opportunity to further yourself and go and earn significantly more money, go for it'."
READ MORE: Mercedes to suffer unexpected Hamilton loss
Related
Change your timezone:
Latest News
Major Verstappen update REVEALED following legal action
- 19 minutes ago
Horner reveals EMBARRASSING factor behind Red Bull exit
- 1 hour ago
Perez Red Bull release announced ahead of US GP
- 2 hours ago
F1 News Today: FIA steward reaches Verstappen Abu Dhabi verdict as Hamilton threat declared
- 3 hours ago
Ricciardo reveals EXCLUSIVE Red Bull details as shock F1 return announced- GPFans F1 Recap
- Yesterday 23:59
F1 issue official NEW track update
- Yesterday 22:58
F1 Race Calendar 2024
-
GP CHINA
19 - 21 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP USA
3 - 5 May
Lando Norris
-
GP ITALY
17 - 19 May
Max Verstappen
-
GP MONACO
24 - 26 May
Charles Leclerc
-
GP CANADA
7 - 9 Jun
Max Verstappen
-
GP SPAIN
21 - 23 Jun
Max Verstappen
-
GP AUSTRIA
28 - 30 Jun
George Russell
-
GP GREAT BRITAIN
5 - 7 Jul
Lewis Hamilton
-
GP HUNGARY
19 - 21 Jul
Oscar Piastri
-
GP BELGIUM
26 - 28 Jul
Lewis Hamilton
-
GP NETHERLANDS
23 - 25 Aug
Lando Norris
-
GP ITALY
30 Aug - 1 Sep
Charles Leclerc
-
GP AZERBAIJAN
13 - 15 Sep
Oscar Piastri
-
GP SINGAPORE
20 - 22 Sep
Lando Norris
- GP USA 18 - 20 Oct
- GP MEXICO 25 - 27 Oct
- GP BRAZIL 1 - 3 Nov
- GP USA 22 - 24 Nov
- GP QATAR 29 Nov - 1 Dec
- GP ABU DHABI 6 - 8 Dec