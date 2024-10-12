Horner reveals EMBARRASSING factor behind Red Bull exit

Red Bull boss Christian Horner has delivered a shock admission regarding the reason behind why he lost a key member of his team this season.

Revealing that the Milton Keynes-based outfit were powerless to prevent the departures of three of their most high-profile figures, Horner pointed to financial regulations playing a significant role in their respective decisions.

It's been an uncharacteristically turbulent campaign for the defending Formula 1 champions, with high-profile exits and troubling recent form on the track placing the team in unchartered territory.

Adrian Newey resigned from his position this year before joining Aston Martin

Jonathan Wheatley will soon become team principal at Audi

'Tough decisions' for F1 champions

A severe collapse in the form of Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez has seen the team replaced at the top of the constructors' standings by McLaren, who look set to put an end to their rivals' domination over the sport.

Verstappen's drivers' crown is also under threat, with Lando Norris sitting just 52 points behind the Dutchman with six races remaining.

It's been far from plain sailing behind the scenes too, with stories away from the circuit generating plenty of headlines.

Adrian Newey's shock decision to resign from his position as chief technical officer with Red Bull represented a major blow, having enjoyed a highly successful partnership for almost two decades.

After months of speculation over his future, it was revealed that Newey was set to join Aston Martin on a multi-year deal, and he wasn't the only one to make the switch to a rival squad.

Head of strategy Will Courtenay was recently announced as McLaren's new sporting director, while Jonathan Wheatley also swapped Red Bull for an F1 rival after agreeing to become team boss at Sauber, soon to be Audi.

Christian Horner has admitted he couldn't hold on to his top F1 talents

While moves between teams are not uncommon, a disappointed Horner has conceded he was unable to put up much of a fight to hold onto his prize assets due to cost cap rules, discussing Wheatley's departing circumstances specifically.

Speaking to Motorsport.com, he admitted: "You can't have a Galactus because you can't afford it.

"You've got to look at bang for buck and it forces you to make some really tough decisions.

"It's tough. Jonathan was a very good sporting director, but he was an expensive asset. So you have to weigh things up.

"When he got the opportunity to move to Audi, it was: 'Do you know what? I think you should go for that because of the way that regulations are. We're limited in scope and what we can do for you here.

"'So, if you have an opportunity to further yourself and go and earn significantly more money, go for it'."

