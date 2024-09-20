F1 star drops HILARIOUS X-rated response to racing return
A controversial Formula 1 star has delivered a bold statement following his return to racing this weekend at the Singapore Grand Prix.
Following Kevin Magnussen's recent race ban, discussion has been rife among the paddock over whether the FIA should consider reevaluating their penalty points system.
After managing to rack up the maximum of 12 penalty points, Haas driver Magnussen was dealt a race ban by the sport's governing body, leading Ollie Bearman to drive in his place for the Azerbaijan Grand Prix last time out.
Bearman, who previously impressed when stepping in for an injured Carlos Sainz at Ferrari, will step into the Haas seat full-time in 2025 having signed with the American outfit earlier this season.
Magnussen on the other hand is yet to secure a contract for next season and could be facing a permanent exit from the pinnacle of motorsport.
Haas F1 star delivers warning following race banThe 31-year-old has had his fair share of controversy this season and a number of high-speed crashes which ultimately led to him announcing his exit from Ayao Komatsu's team back in July.
Speaking to media ahead of the Singapore Grand Prix this weekend, Magnussen, who will have his penalty points reset to zero, weighed in on the debate.
“Hopefully they [FIA] will open up and realise that they need to trust the drivers,” Magnussen said.
“Of course there are things that you have to clamp down on. There are things like moving under braking and reacting to movement.
“There are dangerous things that you should clamp down on. But apart from the little things, just let it go.”
As the Danish driver prepares for what could be his last race at Marina Bay, he delivered a stark warning to the FIA and the rest of the grid.
“You get punished and then you come back and you're like 'I'm ready to f*** s*** up now',”
