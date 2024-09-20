F1 star drops HILARIOUS X-rated response to racing return

A controversial Formula 1 star has delivered a bold statement following his return to racing this weekend at the Singapore Grand Prix.

Following Kevin Magnussen's recent race ban, discussion has been rife among the paddock over whether the FIA should consider reevaluating their penalty points system.

F1 HEADLINES: Newey GROUNDED as Red Bull cancel major Singapore GP plans

F1 RESULTS: Verstappen BEATEN by championship rivals as Hamilton misery deepens

After managing to rack up the maximum of 12 penalty points, Haas driver Magnussen was dealt a race ban by the sport's governing body, leading Ollie Bearman to drive in his place for the Azerbaijan Grand Prix last time out.

Bearman, who previously impressed when stepping in for an injured Carlos Sainz at Ferrari, will step into the Haas seat full-time in 2025 having signed with the American outfit earlier this season.

Magnussen on the other hand is yet to secure a contract for next season and could be facing a permanent exit from the pinnacle of motorsport.

Ollie Bearman made history at Baku as the first driver to score points for two different teams in their first two races

Kevin Magnussen could be out of a seat for the 2025 F1 season

READ MORE: F1 team announce driver REPLACEMENT decision for Singapore GP

Haas F1 star delivers warning following race ban

The 31-year-old has had his fair share of controversy this season and a number ofwhich ultimately led to himback in July.

Speaking to media ahead of the Singapore Grand Prix this weekend, Magnussen, who will have his penalty points reset to zero, weighed in on the debate.

Kevin Magnussen believes the FIA should reassess the penalty points system

“Hopefully they [FIA] will open up and realise that they need to trust the drivers,” Magnussen said.

“Of course there are things that you have to clamp down on. There are things like moving under braking and reacting to movement.

“There are dangerous things that you should clamp down on. But apart from the little things, just let it go.”

As the Danish driver prepares for what could be his last race at Marina Bay, he delivered a stark warning to the FIA and the rest of the grid.

“You get punished and then you come back and you're like 'I'm ready to f*** s*** up now',”

READ MORE: FIA announce McLaren car inspection ahead of Singapore GP

Related