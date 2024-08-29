Perez tipped to trigger Red Bull 'CIVIL WAR' after F1 race
Perez tipped to trigger Red Bull 'CIVIL WAR' after F1 race
The lacklustre form of Sergio Perez could soon spark a 'civil war' at Red Bull, according to one former F1 driver.
The Mexican racer has been a largely reliable backup to three-time Formula 1 world champion Max Verstappen since joining the team in 2021.
F1 HEADLINES: Shock Verstappen claim emerges as star confirms ‘split’
READ MORE: McLaren confirm NEW driver signing with official announcement
However, his disappointing performances this season have caused significant concern within the Red Bull ranks.
The 34-year-old has collected just 36 points from his last nine outings, and currently sits seventh in the standings, more than 150 points behind his team-mate and championship leader.
Problems keep mounting for Perez
Despite accepting a new deal with the reigning constructors' champions in the spring, Perez has continued to struggle with both confidence and consistency.
His sixth-place finish at the Dutch Grand Prix in Zandvoort last weekend was his best result since coming home fourth in Miami back in May.
The six-time race winner has been given assurances that his seat is secure for now amid speculation that Daniel Ricciardo could be set to take his place, but with McLaren emerging as a serious contender for the constructors' title this season, the pressure is continuing to build.
Speaking to Poker Apps LTD, Johnny Herbert has shared his thoughts on the damage that could be done if Perez doesn't pick up performances soon.
"Definitely, yes [they are still favourites for the constructors' championship], because they've got two drivers who are able to bring those points back," said the Brit.
READ MORE: Verstappen's Mercedes talks indicates TROUBLE for F1 star
"In the past, it was Max not on his own, but generally on his own, but he was winning races - that's a very different scenario to now where he's finishing second.
"It's really now becoming a lot more difficult for them because Sergio Perez is still not putting together what he needs to give the team a chance of the constructors’.
"Now it is only going smoothly from McLaren.
"There's a good chance by Singapore they could be damn close; and then the pressure or the internal war that might come its way, that is another pressure that might trigger that let's say, civil war."
READ MORE: Williams announce SHOCK Sargeant replacement
Related
Change your timezone:
Latest News
Ricciardo needs Monza miracle with F1 future in the balance
- 8 minutes ago
Perez tipped to trigger Red Bull 'CIVIL WAR' after F1 race
- 1 hour ago
Mercedes announce driver REPLACEMENT for Italian GP
- 2 hours ago
F1 safety car CRASHES at Italian Grand Prix
- 3 hours ago
F1 staff go on STRIKE as team blindsided by Italian GP protest
- Today 17:57
F1 2024 Italian Grand Prix weather forecast - latest today from Monza
- Today 16:57
F1 Race Calendar 2024
-
GP SAUDI ARABIA
7 - 9 Mar
Max Verstappen
-
GP AUSTRALIA
22 - 24 Mar
Carlos Sainz
-
GP JAPAN
5 - 7 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP CHINA
19 - 21 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP USA
3 - 5 May
Lando Norris
-
GP ITALY
17 - 19 May
Max Verstappen
-
GP MONACO
24 - 26 May
Charles Leclerc
-
GP CANADA
7 - 9 Jun
Max Verstappen
-
GP SPAIN
21 - 23 Jun
Max Verstappen
-
GP AUSTRIA
28 - 30 Jun
George Russell
-
GP GREAT BRITAIN
5 - 7 Jul
Lewis Hamilton
-
GP HUNGARY
19 - 21 Jul
Oscar Piastri
-
GP BELGIUM
26 - 28 Jul
Lewis Hamilton
-
GP NETHERLANDS
23 - 25 Aug
Lando Norris
- GP ITALY 30 Aug - 1 Sep
- GP AZERBAIJAN 13 - 15 Sep
- GP SINGAPORE 20 - 22 Sep
- GP USA 18 - 20 Oct
- GP MEXICO 25 - 27 Oct