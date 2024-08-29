Perez tipped to trigger Red Bull 'CIVIL WAR' after F1 race

The lacklustre form of Sergio Perez could soon spark a 'civil war' at Red Bull, according to one former F1 driver.

The Mexican racer has been a largely reliable backup to three-time Formula 1 world champion Max Verstappen since joining the team in 2021.

However, his disappointing performances this season have caused significant concern within the Red Bull ranks.

The 34-year-old has collected just 36 points from his last nine outings, and currently sits seventh in the standings, more than 150 points behind his team-mate and championship leader.

Problems keep mounting for Perez

Despite accepting a new deal with the reigning constructors' champions in the spring, Perez has continued to struggle with both confidence and consistency.

His sixth-place finish at the Dutch Grand Prix in Zandvoort last weekend was his best result since coming home fourth in Miami back in May.

The six-time race winner has been given assurances that his seat is secure for now amid speculation that Daniel Ricciardo could be set to take his place, but with McLaren emerging as a serious contender for the constructors' title this season, the pressure is continuing to build.

Speaking to Poker Apps LTD, Johnny Herbert has shared his thoughts on the damage that could be done if Perez doesn't pick up performances soon.

"Definitely, yes [they are still favourites for the constructors' championship], because they've got two drivers who are able to bring those points back," said the Brit.

"In the past, it was Max not on his own, but generally on his own, but he was winning races - that's a very different scenario to now where he's finishing second.

"It's really now becoming a lot more difficult for them because Sergio Perez is still not putting together what he needs to give the team a chance of the constructors’.

"Now it is only going smoothly from McLaren.

"There's a good chance by Singapore they could be damn close; and then the pressure or the internal war that might come its way, that is another pressure that might trigger that let's say, civil war."

