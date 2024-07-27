Hamilton achieves ‘UNIQUE’ F1 accolade
Hamilton achieves ‘UNIQUE’ F1 accolade
Lewis Hamilton has achieved a ‘unique’ accolade in a recent poll on X which amassed 655k votes in total.
The British star has been no stranger to success in his 17-year long Formula 1 career, breaking and exceeding multiple records.
Hamilton mirrored F1 legend Michael Schumacher in 2020 by earning his seventh world title, and could go one better when he moves to Ferrari next season.
Furthermore, Hamilton has a record number of race wins (104), pole positions (104) and podiums (200), with some hailing the champion as the greatest of all time.
Lewis Hamilton acquires unique title
The Mercedes star is not just talented on-track, and is involved in multiple pursuits outside of F1.
Hamilton is known for his interest in fashion, collaborating with Tommy Hilfiger and wearing the most hotly anticipated paddock outfits of most race weekends.
Additionally, Hamilton is a co-producer Brad Pitt’s F1 movie where he is reportedly set to make a cameo alongside a host of Hollywood stars.
However, a recent poll on X has awarded Hamilton with a further accolade, although one he is less likely to put on his CV.
X user @V3RSTAPPENN galvanised the F1 community on the site to vote for the ‘sexiest’ driver on the grid with Lewis Hamilton winning the poll.
The champion secured 355,598 (54.2%) of the votes in a landslide victory, acquiring more than half of the share.
British drivers topped the poll with Jenson Button finishing behind Hamilton in second, and Dutchman Max Verstappen completed the top three.
Daniel Ricciardo and Nico Rosberg managed to make it into the top five but sat just outside of the top three.
The poll included drivers from all eras, however most older drivers proved less popular with the X community than current figures on the grid.
