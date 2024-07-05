F1 Practice Today at Silverstone: British Grand Prix 2024 start times, schedule and TV
F1 Practice Today at Silverstone: British Grand Prix 2024 start times, schedule and TV
F1 hits the halfway mark of its record-breaking 24-race season this weekend at the iconic Silverstone Circuit.
The past 11 races have been an exciting showcase of unpredictability, with five different drivers taking the top spot on the podium.
Carlos Sainz, Lando Norris, Charles Leclerc, and George Russell have all notched a single victory each, while Max Verstappen has asserted his dominance with an impressive seven wins, firmly placing him at the top of the drivers' standings.
Now, all eyes turn to the hallowed grounds of Silverstone. With three British drivers on the grid, two of whom have already secured wins this season, the stage is set for a potential home hero triumph.
Lewis Hamilton, the undisputed king of Silverstone with a record eight wins and seven pole positions, will be desperate to end his winless drought that stretches back to the 2021 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix, while Norris will be looking for redemption after his Austrian tussle with Verstappen left him empty-handed.
Can Norris turn the tables on home soil? Will Verstappen secure his second British GP victory in a row? Or could we witness yet another surprise contender emerge from the pack?
