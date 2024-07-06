Formula 1 qualifying takes centre stage at the 2024 British Grand Prix today (Saturday, July 6), with the teams battling for grid positions for Sunday's showdown at Silverstone.

The iconic Northamptonshire circuit is all set for a weekend of high-octane action as the 2024 F1 world championship rolls into round 12, marking the culmination of the summer triple-header.

With halfway almost done in the 24-race season, Max Verstappen continues his reign atop the drivers' championship. Having secured seven wins out of 11 races, the Dutchman is on a mission to grab his fourth consecutive title and propel Red Bull to their third straight constructors' championship.

However, unlike the dominant run of 2023, Verstappen's path to glory this year isn't a solitary stroll. This season has seen a refreshing unpredictability with four non-Red Bull drivers - Carlos Sainz, Lando Norris, Charles Leclerc, and George Russell - having all tasted victory.

While Verstappen maintains an 81-point lead over his closest rival Norris, each race throws up a new set of challenges, and with 11 rounds down, 13 more remain open for further surprises.

This weekend, all eyes will be on whether the defending champion can repeat his 2023 pole-to-win performance on this historic circuit or if the pendulum will swing towards a surprise contender.

Norris, still smarting from the late-race collision with Verstappen in Austria that ended his race, will be itching for redemption in front of his home crowd. Could this be the weekend the young Briton challenges for another win and reignites his title fight?

British Grand Prix Qualifying - Saturday, July 6, 2024

The qualifying session at the British GP kicks off today, Saturday, July 6, at 3pm local time, a few hours after the final practice run (FP3). Find the session start times converted to your local time zone below:

Local time (BST): 3pm Saturday

Central European Time: 4pm Saturday

United States (EDT): 10am Saturday

United States (CDT): 9am Saturday

United States (PDT): 7am Saturday

Australia (AEST): 12am Sunday

Australia (AWST): 10pm Saturday

Australia (ACST): 11:30pm Saturday

Mexico (CST): 8am Saturday

Japan (JST): 11pm Saturday

South Africa (SAST): 4pm Saturday

Egypt (EEST): 5pm Saturday

China (CST): 10pm Saturday

India (IST): 7:30pm Saturday

Brazil: 11am Saturday

Singapore: 10pm Saturday

Saudi Arabia: 5pm Saturday

United Arab Emirates: 6pm Saturday

Turkey: 5pm Saturday



How to watch the British Grand Prix qualifying live on TV today

Broadcast details vary depending on your location. Check below to see how to tune in for some major countries:

United Kingdom: Sky Sports, Channel 4

United States: ESPN, ESPN Deportes

China: CCTV, Shanghai TV, Guangdong Television Channel, Tencent

Japan: Fuji TV, DAZN

Australia: Fox Sports, Foxtel, Kayo, Network Ten

Netherlands: Viaplay, Viaplay Xtra

Italy: Sky Italia

Spain: DAZN F1

Canada: RDS, RDS 2, TSN, Noovo

Germany: Sky Deutschland

France: Canal+

Belgium: RTBF, Telenet, Play Sports

Mexico: Fox Sports Mexico

Singapore: beIN SPORTS

Hungary: M4 (MTVA Sports Channel)

Brazil: Bandeirantes, Bandsports

Austria: Servus TV, ORF

Middle East & Turkey: beIN SPORTS

Africa: SuperSport

Latin America: ESPN



F1TV Pro also carries coverage of the sport, depending on which territory you are in.

