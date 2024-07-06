F1 Qualifying Today at Silverstone: British Grand Prix 2024 start times, schedule and TV
Formula 1 qualifying takes centre stage at the 2024 British Grand Prix today (Saturday, July 6), with the teams battling for grid positions for Sunday's showdown at Silverstone.
The iconic Northamptonshire circuit is all set for a weekend of high-octane action as the 2024 F1 world championship rolls into round 12, marking the culmination of the summer triple-header.
With halfway almost done in the 24-race season, Max Verstappen continues his reign atop the drivers' championship. Having secured seven wins out of 11 races, the Dutchman is on a mission to grab his fourth consecutive title and propel Red Bull to their third straight constructors' championship.
However, unlike the dominant run of 2023, Verstappen's path to glory this year isn't a solitary stroll. This season has seen a refreshing unpredictability with four non-Red Bull drivers - Carlos Sainz, Lando Norris, Charles Leclerc, and George Russell - having all tasted victory.
While Verstappen maintains an 81-point lead over his closest rival Norris, each race throws up a new set of challenges, and with 11 rounds down, 13 more remain open for further surprises.
This weekend, all eyes will be on whether the defending champion can repeat his 2023 pole-to-win performance on this historic circuit or if the pendulum will swing towards a surprise contender.
Norris, still smarting from the late-race collision with Verstappen in Austria that ended his race, will be itching for redemption in front of his home crowd. Could this be the weekend the young Briton challenges for another win and reignites his title fight?
British Grand Prix Qualifying - Saturday, July 6, 2024
The qualifying session at the British GP kicks off today, Saturday, July 6, at 3pm local time, a few hours after the final practice run (FP3). Find the session start times converted to your local time zone below:
Local time (BST): 3pm Saturday
Central European Time: 4pm Saturday
United States (EDT): 10am Saturday
United States (CDT): 9am Saturday
United States (PDT): 7am Saturday
Australia (AEST): 12am Sunday
Australia (AWST): 10pm Saturday
Australia (ACST): 11:30pm Saturday
Mexico (CST): 8am Saturday
Japan (JST): 11pm Saturday
South Africa (SAST): 4pm Saturday
Egypt (EEST): 5pm Saturday
China (CST): 10pm Saturday
India (IST): 7:30pm Saturday
Brazil: 11am Saturday
Singapore: 10pm Saturday
Saudi Arabia: 5pm Saturday
United Arab Emirates: 6pm Saturday
Turkey: 5pm Saturday
How to watch the British Grand Prix qualifying live on TV today
Broadcast details vary depending on your location. Check below to see how to tune in for some major countries:
United Kingdom: Sky Sports, Channel 4
United States: ESPN, ESPN Deportes
China: CCTV, Shanghai TV, Guangdong Television Channel, Tencent
Japan: Fuji TV, DAZN
Australia: Fox Sports, Foxtel, Kayo, Network Ten
Netherlands: Viaplay, Viaplay Xtra
Italy: Sky Italia
Spain: DAZN F1
Canada: RDS, RDS 2, TSN, Noovo
Germany: Sky Deutschland
France: Canal+
Belgium: RTBF, Telenet, Play Sports
Mexico: Fox Sports Mexico
Singapore: beIN SPORTS
Hungary: M4 (MTVA Sports Channel)
Brazil: Bandeirantes, Bandsports
Austria: Servus TV, ORF
Middle East & Turkey: beIN SPORTS
Africa: SuperSport
Latin America: ESPN
F1TV Pro also carries coverage of the sport, depending on which territory you are in.
