Brundle slams 'unnecessary' Jos Verstappen-Horner feud

Sky F1 pundit Martin Brundle has been left in disbelief by the ongoing drama between Christian Horner and Jos Verstappen.

The duo’s relationship has been ‘badly damaged' by the saga surrounding the Red Bull team principal since the start of the season, after he was accused of alleged ‘inappropriate behaviour’ towards a female colleague - of which he was later cleared of any wrongdoing.

F1 HEADLINES: Verstappen frustrated by Red Bull dispute as star exposes ‘EMBARRASSING’ FIA decision

READ MORE: Tsunoda receives severe FIA punishment after serious radio incident

During the Austrian Grand Prix weekend, Verstappen Sr was due to take part in the Red Bull Legends Parade and drive the 2012 championship-winning RB8 around the Red Bull Ring.

However, the 52-year-old claimed he was blocked from participating by Horner and subsequently withdrew from the event, and blasted the Red Bull boss to Dutch media.

READ MORE: FIA announce Verstappen penalty verdict after Austrian GP mishap

Christian Horner and Jos Verstappen were the subject of more drama in Austria
Max Verstappen took pole for the race

Jos Verstappen and Horner Red Bull feud

In spite of the drama surrounding the team, Max Verstappen put it all behind him to take pole position for the race by over four tenths to Lando Norris in second.

And speaking on Sky Sports prior to qualifying, Brundle expressed his sympathy to the three-time champion as he gave his verdict on an ‘unnecessary’ situation.

"I can’t believe we’re having to talk about it but I think it is significant in a way,” he said. “Blood's thicker than water, Max will always support his dad and other key people that have been around him for a very long time.

"It just seems petulant and unnecessary, and I think it’s so unfair on Max actually, to make him have to answer questions like that when he’s trying to focus on two races this weekend.

"They’ve had so much success together – every point, every podium, every victory, every world championship Max has had is with Red Bull. The money they’ve collected, because the kid’s a genius in a racing car, he’s earned all of those and all of that money.

"Why did they have to spoil it with some sort of petulant stuff?"

READ MORE: Horner questions Mercedes 'motives' over Verstappen pursuit

Red Bull Christian Horner FIA Martin Brundle Jos Verstappen Austrian Grand Prix
