Geri Horner in EMBARRASSING Instagram blunder

Geri Horner, the wife of Red Bull team principal Christian, has been mocked on social media after a comical error on a post about a former band-mate.

2024 has been a difficult year for the pair so far, with accusations of ‘inappropriate behaviour’ having been made against Christian by a female colleague, which he was cleared of after an internal investigation. Horner continues to deny the claims but the controversy surrounding the handling of the investigation has persisted.

Since then, Red Bull have been rocked by the news that legendary engineer Adrian Newey will be leaving the team in early 2025 after a trophy-laden 18 years, and star driver Max Verstappen is believed to be considering his options after being linked with a move away from the Milton Keynes squad.

And now former Spice Girl Geri, known as ‘Ginger Spice’ during her time with the band, has suffered an embarrassing mishap on social media.

Red Bull have had a turbulent 2024 off the track

Adrian Newey will leave the team in 2025

Geri Horner in comical Instagram mishap

29 May marked the 49th birthday of her former Spice Girls band-mate Mel B - real name Melanie Brown, known in the group as ‘Scary Spice.’

Posting to her 1.4 million Instagram followers, Geri shared a number of throwback pictures of the pair together and wished her a Happy Birthday.

However, it seemed there was something odd in the caption, which appeared to have been copied and pasted from her social media team.

“Sent images to Pippa and this wording asked her to tweak where needed,” read the original caption, before then leading into the birthday message: “Happy birthday @officialmelb ! Hope you have an amazing day.”

Within 20 minutes, the caption was edited to delete the first line, but fans were quick to point out the mistake.

