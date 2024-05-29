Geri Horner in EMBARRASSING Instagram blunder
Geri Horner in EMBARRASSING Instagram blunder
Geri Horner, the wife of Red Bull team principal Christian, has been mocked on social media after a comical error on a post about a former band-mate.
2024 has been a difficult year for the pair so far, with accusations of ‘inappropriate behaviour’ having been made against Christian by a female colleague, which he was cleared of after an internal investigation. Horner continues to deny the claims but the controversy surrounding the handling of the investigation has persisted.
READ MORE: Marko reveals Newey EXCLUSION at Red Bull
Since then, Red Bull have been rocked by the news that legendary engineer Adrian Newey will be leaving the team in early 2025 after a trophy-laden 18 years, and star driver Max Verstappen is believed to be considering his options after being linked with a move away from the Milton Keynes squad.
And now former Spice Girl Geri, known as ‘Ginger Spice’ during her time with the band, has suffered an embarrassing mishap on social media.
READ MORE: Verstappen demands ‘change’ at Red Bull after Monaco disaster
Geri Horner in comical Instagram mishap
29 May marked the 49th birthday of her former Spice Girls band-mate Mel B - real name Melanie Brown, known in the group as ‘Scary Spice.’
Posting to her 1.4 million Instagram followers, Geri shared a number of throwback pictures of the pair together and wished her a Happy Birthday.
However, it seemed there was something odd in the caption, which appeared to have been copied and pasted from her social media team.
“Sent images to Pippa and this wording asked her to tweak where needed,” read the original caption, before then leading into the birthday message: “Happy birthday @officialmelb ! Hope you have an amazing day.”
Within 20 minutes, the caption was edited to delete the first line, but fans were quick to point out the mistake.
READ MORE: Verstappen considering chance to join new team in 2024 season
Related
Change your timezone:
Latest News
Geri Horner in EMBARRASSING Instagram blunder
- 6 minutes ago
Indy 500 winner TROLLS F1 on controversial show
- 1 hour ago
Las Vegas GP set for MAJOR changes amid Verstappen criticism
- 2 hours ago
Andretti dealt HUGE blow in bid to join F1
- 3 hours ago
F1 owners hint at THREE new potential grand prix venues
- Today 18:57
Sainz said to be 'LOCKED IN' with next F1 team
- Today 17:57
F1 Race Calendar 2024
-
GP BAHRAIN
29 Feb - 2 Mar
Max Verstappen
-
GP SAUDI ARABIA
7 - 9 Mar
Max Verstappen
-
GP AUSTRALIA
22 - 24 Mar
Carlos Sainz
-
GP JAPAN
5 - 7 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP CHINA
19 - 21 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP USA
3 - 5 May
Lando Norris
-
GP ITALY
17 - 19 May
Max Verstappen
-
GP MONACO
24 - 26 May
Charles Leclerc
- GP CANADA 7 - 9 Jun
- GP SPAIN 21 - 23 Jun
- GP AUSTRIA 28 - 30 Jun
- GP GREAT BRITAIN 5 - 7 Jul
- GP HUNGARY 19 - 21 Jul
- GP BELGIUM 26 - 28 Jul