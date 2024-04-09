F1 News Today: Ferrari 'rethinking' Hamilton signing as F1 legend now considering return

A former member of the Ferrari team has suggested that the 2024 season will be a difficult watch for whoever decided to replace Carlos Sainz with Lewis Hamilton.

➡️ READ MORE

Vettel considering 'interesting' F1 return option

Sebastian Vettel has spoken about an 'appealing' return to Formula 1, following rumours of a stunning comeback.

➡️ READ MORE

RB set for key Ricciardo change ahead of next race

RB have announced a key change for the Chinese GP involving driver Daniel Ricciardo.

➡️ READ MORE

Cryptic Marko response hints at Verstappen future decision

Red Bull advisor Helmut Marko's cryptic response has fuelled speculation about Max Verstappen's future.

➡️ READ MORE

EXCLUSIVE: Ferrari warned Hamilton and Leclerc pairing a 'no-win situation'

Ferrari might soon rue their decision to sign Lewis Hamilton for 2025, thanks to the potential dynamic within the team.

➡️ READ MORE

Related