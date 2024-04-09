F1 News Today: Ferrari 'rethinking' Hamilton signing as F1 legend now considering return
F1 News Today: Ferrari 'rethinking' Hamilton signing as F1 legend now considering return
A former member of the Ferrari team has suggested that the 2024 season will be a difficult watch for whoever decided to replace Carlos Sainz with Lewis Hamilton.
➡️ READ MORE
Vettel considering 'interesting' F1 return option
Sebastian Vettel has spoken about an 'appealing' return to Formula 1, following rumours of a stunning comeback.
➡️ READ MORE
RB set for key Ricciardo change ahead of next race
RB have announced a key change for the Chinese GP involving driver Daniel Ricciardo.
➡️ READ MORE
Cryptic Marko response hints at Verstappen future decision
Red Bull advisor Helmut Marko's cryptic response has fuelled speculation about Max Verstappen's future.
➡️ READ MORE
EXCLUSIVE: Ferrari warned Hamilton and Leclerc pairing a 'no-win situation'
Ferrari might soon rue their decision to sign Lewis Hamilton for 2025, thanks to the potential dynamic within the team.
➡️ READ MORE
Related
Change your timezone:
Latest News
Latest F1 News
Hamilton blames Mercedes car for STUNNING decision
- 1 minute ago
F1 Today
F1 News Today: Ferrari 'rethinking' Hamilton signing as F1 legend now considering return
- 2 hours ago
GPFans Recap
Hamilton admits facing BAN calls as under-fire FIA president given strong support - GPFans F1 Recap
- Yesterday 23:57
F1 Legends
Vettel makes GLOWING Verstappen Premier League giants comparison
- Yesterday 23:12
F1 News
F1 team boss issues improvement WARNING to star driver
- Yesterday 22:28
Daniel Ricciardo
RB set for key Ricciardo change ahead of next race
- Yesterday 21:42