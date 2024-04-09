close global

F1 News Today: Ferrari 'rethinking' Hamilton signing as F1 legend now considering return

A former member of the Ferrari team has suggested that the 2024 season will be a difficult watch for whoever decided to replace Carlos Sainz with Lewis Hamilton.

Vettel considering 'interesting' F1 return option

Sebastian Vettel has spoken about an 'appealing' return to Formula 1, following rumours of a stunning comeback.

RB set for key Ricciardo change ahead of next race

RB have announced a key change for the Chinese GP involving driver Daniel Ricciardo.

Cryptic Marko response hints at Verstappen future decision

Red Bull advisor Helmut Marko's cryptic response has fuelled speculation about Max Verstappen's future.

EXCLUSIVE: Ferrari warned Hamilton and Leclerc pairing a 'no-win situation'

Ferrari might soon rue their decision to sign Lewis Hamilton for 2025, thanks to the potential dynamic within the team.

Hamilton admits facing BAN calls as under-fire FIA president given strong support - GPFans F1 Recap
Hamilton admits facing BAN calls as under-fire FIA president given strong support - GPFans F1 Recap
  • Yesterday 23:57

  • Yesterday 23:57
Hamilton admits Brad Pitt film job is to 'call BS'
Hamilton admits Brad Pitt film job is to 'call BS'
  • Yesterday 20:58

  • Yesterday 20:58

Hamilton blames Mercedes car for STUNNING decision
  • 1 minute ago

  • 1 minute ago
F1 News Today: Ferrari 'rethinking' Hamilton signing as F1 legend now considering return
  • 2 hours ago

  • 2 hours ago
Hamilton admits facing BAN calls as under-fire FIA president given strong support - GPFans F1 Recap
  • Yesterday 23:57

  • Yesterday 23:57
Vettel makes GLOWING Verstappen Premier League giants comparison
  • Yesterday 23:12

  • Yesterday 23:12
F1 team boss issues improvement WARNING to star driver
  • Yesterday 22:28

  • Yesterday 22:28
RB set for key Ricciardo change ahead of next race
  • Yesterday 21:42

  • Yesterday 21:42
