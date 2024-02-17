Schumacher weighs in on GOAT debate

Mick Schumacher has a tough role as the son of one of Formula 1’s all-time greats – but he's insisted that he's used to his position as the son of, as he puts it, the greatest F1 driver ever.

Schumacher the legendary name of motorsport

Michael Schumacher is one of Formula 1's greatest legends

Michael Schumacher is one of, if not the greatest driver in the 74-year history of Formula 1.

He inspired many generations and expanded the reach of the sport beyond belief, becoming the first man to win a world championship from Germany.

Without him, it’s unlikely that we would have been able to witness the greatness of Sebastian Vettel, who looked up to the legend as his idol.

Many drivers have attempted to replicate his success at Ferrari and failed, with Lewis Hamilton the next in line to achieve what Schumacher did from 2025.

His son, Mick, is one of his greatest legacies – a man who won both Formula 3 and Formula 2 but was never quite given a fair crack at Formula 1.

It’s too soon to know if the curtains have been drawn on the young talent’s career, but he is used to the spotlight of sharing a name with his father by now, he told the Netflix cameras as he reflected on his father’s achievements.

Schumacher: He is and always will be the greatest in F1

Michael Schumacher pictured alongside three other champions

“Being there around and seeing my father work was amazing for me,” he said “He is and always will be the greatest in Formula 1.

“I’ve won Formula 3 and Formula 2 to do this. Obviously, the hype has been big, racing with the Schumacher name, but I don’t think that it’s something that is necessarily on my mind because it’s just something that has always been there.”

This year, Mick returns to racing with Alpine in the World Endurance Championship, but his main aim will be a return to the Formula 1 grid for 2025.

There are currently 14 seats up for grabs, meaning that there could be a few open doors for him to explore as he sets about reinvigorating his career.

While it will be difficult to get close to matching his father, there’s every chance that he could yet enjoy plenty of success in Formula 1, being just 24 years of age.

