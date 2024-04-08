Vettel considering 'interesting' F1 return option

Sebastian Vettel has spoken about an 'appealing' return to Formula 1, following rumours of a stunning comeback.

The four-time world champion left the sport back in 2022 following two poor seasons with Aston Martin, but has failed to rule out a return to F1 since.

Vettel is still only 36 years old, three years younger than Lewis Hamilton and six years younger than Fernando Alonso, both of whom are still going strong with Mercedes and Aston Martin respectively.

The German has recently discussed the temptations of a return to the sport, and has revealed conversations with Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff, who is looking for a new driver following Hamilton's stunning switch to Ferrari for 2025.

Could Sebastian Vettel be on the way back?

Sebastian Vettel has confirmed talks with Toto Wolff

Vettel teases stunning F1 comeback

Now, Vettel has said that it will be down to the package and the team as to whether he will find the idea of a comeback exciting enough to entertain.

The 36-year-old recently made his racing return by testing the Porsche 963 for the Porsche Penske Motorsport team in a 36-hour Hypercar test in Spain at the MotorLand Aragon track, showing that the appetite to return to racing full-time may be there.

“The better the car, the better the team, the more exciting it is in terms of having the prospect of being successful,” said Vettel when speaking to Radio X in the UK.

“I'm following the sport, I see what's going on. And it [a return] might be appealing and interesting, but it really depends on the full package because it is a big commitment as well, with all the other stuff going on outside the driving activity.

“To seriously consider, it would very much depend on the package. From an age point of view, I feel bloody young with all the guys that are still hanging around and signing big contracts, being around for longer – it looks like I could have another 10 years in the sport! So I'm definitely ahead of them in terms of keeping fit.”

