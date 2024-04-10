F1 winner claims Verstappen vs Schumacher debate decided by MAJOR flaw

Deciding who the greatest F1 driver of all time is will always be hotly debated by fans.

However, Johnny Herbert has revealed who he considers to be the better driver between Max Verstappen and Michael Schumacher.

Schumacher achieved seven world titles and 91 wins during his career, compared to Verstappen’s 56 wins and three world titles.

The Dutch driver currently has a contract with Red Bull until 2028, and at 26 years of age he has plenty of time to eclipse Schumacher's records.

Michael Schumacher 2005

Max Verstappen Abu Dhabi 2023

Herbert decides between Verstappen and Schumacher

Verstappen’s dominance over the past few seasons has seen him emulate the success of great drivers. such as Schumacher and Lewis Hamilton.

The Red Bull driver has also set impressive records of his own including the most single season wins, and largest championship winning margin in a season.

Discussing the two champions, Johnny Herbert revealed why he considers Verstappen was the better of the two.

”Yes, Verstappen is better than Schumacher. It is about human development and evolution. When Michael was around simulators, they were there to be used, but Michael always felt a bit nauseous when he got on it,” he said according to Inclave Casino.

Johnny Herbert Russian GP 2021

“Max lives on a Red Bull simulator. He races on a simulator all the time. It is a sixth or seventh sense that these modern drivers have now. That is why you have constant evolution.

“It is how you use the tools when you get into the cockpit. Michael wasn’t able at the period to take simulator data into the cockpit. Max does.”

