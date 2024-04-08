Cryptic Marko response hints at Verstappen future decision

Red Bull advisor Helmut Marko's cryptic response has fuelled speculation about Max Verstappen's future.

Since the shock news of Lewis Hamilton's move to Ferrari in 2025, speculation has been rampant about who will fill the vacant seat at Mercedes, with one name sitting firmly at the top of Toto Wolff's wish list: Verstappen.

However, the Dutchman is currently locked into the longest driver contract on the grid, tying him to the Milton Keynes outfit until the end of the 2028 season.

Yet, recent controversies surrounding team boss Christian Horner have cast a shadow of uncertainty over Red Bull, raising the question - could a major driver market shake-up be brewing?

Max Verstappen's contract with Red Bull expires at the end of 2028

Toto Wolff admitted that he would 'love' to have Verstappen at Mercedes

Marko puts pressure on Wolff

Now, Marko has hinted that a decision over Verstappen's future rests in the hands of Mercedes team principal Wolff, who is keeping his options open regarding the vacant seat alongside George Russell.

Sebastian Vettel, the four-time world champion who made history with Red Bull, is also rumoured to be on Wolff's radar, should the German legend decide on a sensational return.

Alongside Vettel, Mercedes are also keeping a watchful eye on young gun Andrea Kimi Antonelli.

Red Bull advisor Helmut Marko acknowledged the potential of both drivers. Speaking to OE24, the Austrian said, "They are names with a rich history and possibly a bright future."

However, he was quick to add, "But nobody comes close to the level of Max Verstappen."

And when he was asked about the Verstappen-Mercedes rumours, Marko offered a cryptic response, saying, "You'll have to ask Toto Wolff..."

