Vettel CONFIRMS F1 comeback and reveals what's holding it up

Ever since Lewis Hamilton made the shock announcement of his move to Ferrari, Toto Wolff's phone is unlikely to have stopped ringing.

Drivers from all corners are vying for the coveted seat at Mercedes, prompting even the retired Sebastian Vettel, to reconnect with Wolff.

So, does Vettel harbour ambitions of an F1 comeback, eyeing Hamilton's now-vacant spot at Mercedes?

In a past interview with RTL and n-tv, Vettel brushed off such speculation, explaining that his recent discussions with Wolff revolved around broader developments at Mercedes, rather than any specific return to racing.

Sebastian Vettel still harbours plans within F1

Vettel reveals F1 plans

Nevertheless, according to Motorsport-Total.com, Vettel hinted at ongoing plans within F1 for the current year, saying he "still has a little something planned, hopefully within the framework of Formula 1 and also this year".

He added: "It remains to be seen whether that will happen. That's another reason why I was in contact with Toto, among others."

Reflecting on his past initiatives, such as organising sustainability events at the Japanese Grand Prix and advocating for climate-neutral fuel at Silverstone, Vettel confirmed his desire to have a continued involvement within the sport.

While he admitted to occasionally pondering a return to the cockpit, Vettel stressed that there are things he doesn't miss about F1.

"There are also things that I don't miss," he revealed, before stressing that he had "not reached" the point of seriously considering a comeback. "But I still can't rule it out," he added.

Sebastian Vettel is in contact with Mercedes chief Toto Wolff

Vettel insists age not a factor in comeback

Vettel emphasised that age wasn't a deterrent, pointing out older drivers like Lewis Hamilton and Fernando Alonso still active in the sport.

"In terms of time, I'm not the youngest, but if you look at others in the field, then theoretically I still have a lot of time, so that's not the first thing that would stand in my way," he said.

Family considerations weigh heavily in Vettel's decision-making process, with the desires of his loved ones playing a significant role. With a focus on family time over the past year and a half, Vettel conceded that his future in the sport remained uncertain, subject to evolving circumstances.

"Sometimes it's the case that a little person says: 'Dad, don't do that. Then you'll be away so much.'" And especially that He has “enjoyed family time with his wife Hanna and the three children very intensively” over the past year and a half.

“Maybe the mood will change again,” says Vettel, admitting that a possible return to Formula 1 had been "on his mind".

Though he entertained the idea of returning to Formula 1, Vettel expressed reservations about the demanding schedule, now compounded with 24 grands prix.

Cognizant of the complexities involved, Vettel remains cautious about hastily committing to any decisions regarding his future in racing.

