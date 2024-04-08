Red Bull driver change 'has to happen now' claims Schumacher

Ralf Schumacher has criticised Red Bull for waiting until the summer to announce their line-up for 2025.

The F1 driver market was flung wide open when Lewis Hamilton announced he would be moving to Ferrari next season.

Hamilton will partner Charles Leclerc at the Scuderia in what is anticipated to be a close battle between the two drivers.

His move has not only opened up a spot at Mercedes, but has left Carlos Sainz without a seat next year.

Red Bull needs to make a decision ‘now’

Toto Wolff has made no secret that he would like to see Max Verstappen at Mercedes in 2025, which may create an opening at Red Bull.

After an impressive start to the season and victory at the Australian GP, the Austrian team may be considering Carlos Sainz to replace Sergio Perez who is out of contract next year.

Fernando Alonso is also out of contract for the 2025 season, with rumours he is seeking a potential move to Red Bull.

According to Autosport, Red Bull director Helmut Marko is adamant they will ‘wait some time’ before they make a decision regarding their line up.

However, Ralf Schumacher believes Red Bull should not wait to make a decision on their 2025 pairing.

"I don't quite believe that the decision at Red Bull will only be made in the summer," he said according to the Express.

"We are now in an important phase, also because [Carlos] Sainz is on the market.

"It has to happen now. Sergio Perez may have to give up his seat. [Fernanado] Alonso is also still on the market. At Red Bull a decision has to be made now."

