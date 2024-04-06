Japanese Grand Prix sees Mercedes debut new livery
Japanese Grand Prix sees Mercedes debut new livery
Mercedes have arrived in Suzuka with an interesting revision to their car's design.
The 2024 F1 season hasn't quite gone according to plan for the Silver Arrows. After a dominant era, Mercedes currently find themselves outside the top three in the constructors' standings.
READ MORE: Which F1 stars are approaching a ban this season? - F1 penalty points explained
With three races gone, Mercedes currently sit in fourth place with only 26 points, a single point ahead of Aston Martin and 29 points adrift of McLaren as we head into Sunday's race in Japan.
Lewis Hamilton, once a usual frontrunner, currently sits in tenth place with only eight points, while his team-mate George Russell holds a slightly better position in seventh with 18 points.
Mercedes new look for Japan
The Brackley outfit have opted for a slight livery revision, adding a striking cyan stripe running down the W15's sidepod.
This new design will feature on both Hamilton's and Russell's cars as they look to bounce back from a disappointing Australian Grand Prix. The Mercedes duo was forced to retire in Melbourne, leaving them hungry for a strong showing this weekend.
The @MercedesAMGF1 #W15 is carrying a slight livery revision for the #JapaneseGP - with an additional Petronas-green stripe added onto the side pod.— Decalspotters (@decalspotters) April 5, 2024
The team removed the traditional flow line, that went under the sidepod, as it "no longer works with the shape of the car".#F1 pic.twitter.com/eGKUoMsS7x
READ MORE: F1 team principal lifts the lid on Newey approach
Related
Change your timezone:
Latest News
Hamilton critical of new rule which 'doesn't make sense'
- 22 minutes ago
F1 legend issues BRUTAL assessment of Leclerc's season - 'It's not a good look'
- 1 uur geleden
Japanese Grand Prix sees Mercedes debut new livery
- 2 uur geleden
Second senior McLaren figure leaves team days after Sanchez exit
- 3 uur geleden
Cheeky Hamilton reveal sets social media ablaze ahead of Japanese GP
- Today 18:00
Red Bull boss issues WARNING after claiming rivals are ahead in Japan
- Today 17:00