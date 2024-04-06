Japanese Grand Prix sees Mercedes debut new livery

Mercedes have arrived in Suzuka with an interesting revision to their car's design.

The 2024 F1 season hasn't quite gone according to plan for the Silver Arrows. After a dominant era, Mercedes currently find themselves outside the top three in the constructors' standings.

With three races gone, Mercedes currently sit in fourth place with only 26 points, a single point ahead of Aston Martin and 29 points adrift of McLaren as we head into Sunday's race in Japan.

Lewis Hamilton, once a usual frontrunner, currently sits in tenth place with only eight points, while his team-mate George Russell holds a slightly better position in seventh with 18 points.

Lewis Hamilton hasn't won a race since the 2021 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix

Mercedes new look for Japan

The Brackley outfit have opted for a slight livery revision, adding a striking cyan stripe running down the W15's sidepod.

This new design will feature on both Hamilton's and Russell's cars as they look to bounce back from a disappointing Australian Grand Prix. The Mercedes duo was forced to retire in Melbourne, leaving them hungry for a strong showing this weekend.

The @MercedesAMGF1 #W15 is carrying a slight livery revision for the #JapaneseGP - with an additional Petronas-green stripe added onto the side pod.



The team removed the traditional flow line, that went under the sidepod, as it "no longer works with the shape of the car".#F1 pic.twitter.com/eGKUoMsS7x — Decalspotters (@decalspotters) April 5, 2024

