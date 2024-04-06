close global

Which F1 stars are approaching a ban this season? - F1 penalty points explained

The Australian Grand Prix became the second race of the 2024 season to see drivers collect penalty points.

Fernando Alonso's clean run came to an end at the Australian GP after a year without penalty points. Stewards deemed his driving in front of George Russell on lap 57 to be 'dangerous,' handing him a 20-second time penalty. This dropped Alonso from a hard-fought sixth place finish to eighth in the final classification.

The incident, which occurred near the exit of turn 6, also resulted in three penalty points being added to the Spaniard's FIA superlicence.

F1 penalty points explained

Alongside time penalties, drivers could also carry penalty points for driving infringements. These points expire after 12 months, but if a driver collects 12 points within that time, they get a race ban.

GPFans has compiled a list of the points currently accrued by drivers and when they will expire. This article will be updated throughout the year.

Red Bull

Max Verstappen - Two points

Where Points Expires Reason
Las Vegas GP Two 19th November 2024 Forcing Charles Leclerc off track

Sergio Perez - Eight points

Where Points Expires Reason
Singapore GP One 17th September 2024 Causing a collision
Japanese GP Four 24th September 2024 Causing a collision x2
Abu Dhabi GP Two 26th November 2024 Causing a collision
Saudi Arabian GP One 9th March 2025 Unsafe release

Ferrari

Charles Leclerc - Zero points

Carlos Sainz - Two points

Where Points Expires Reason
Australian GP Two 2nd April 2024 Causing a collision

Mercedes

Lewis Hamilton - Four points

Where Points Expires Reason
Belgian GP Two 29th July 2024 Causing a collision
Italian GP Two 3rd September 2024 Causing a collision

George Russell - Four points

Where Points Expires Reason
Monaco GP Two 28th May 2024 Causing a collision
Las Vegas GP Two 19th November 2024 Causing a collision

Alpine

Esteban Ocon - Zero points

Pierre Gasly - Zero points

McLaren

Lando Norris - Zero points

Oscar Piastri - Zero points

