Which F1 stars are approaching a ban this season? - F1 penalty points explained
Which F1 stars are approaching a ban this season? - F1 penalty points explained
The Australian Grand Prix became the second race of the 2024 season to see drivers collect penalty points.
Fernando Alonso's clean run came to an end at the Australian GP after a year without penalty points. Stewards deemed his driving in front of George Russell on lap 57 to be 'dangerous,' handing him a 20-second time penalty. This dropped Alonso from a hard-fought sixth place finish to eighth in the final classification.
The incident, which occurred near the exit of turn 6, also resulted in three penalty points being added to the Spaniard's FIA superlicence.
READ MORE: American F1 team announce HUGE new partnership
F1 penalty points explained
Alongside time penalties, drivers could also carry penalty points for driving infringements. These points expire after 12 months, but if a driver collects 12 points within that time, they get a race ban.
GPFans has compiled a list of the points currently accrued by drivers and when they will expire. This article will be updated throughout the year.
Red Bull
Max Verstappen - Two points
|Where
|Points
|Expires
|Reason
|Las Vegas GP
|Two
|19th November 2024
|Forcing Charles Leclerc off track
Sergio Perez - Eight points
|Where
|Points
|Expires
|Reason
|Singapore GP
|One
|17th September 2024
|Causing a collision
|Japanese GP
|Four
|24th September 2024
|Causing a collision x2
|Abu Dhabi GP
|Two
|26th November 2024
|Causing a collision
|Saudi Arabian GP
|One
|9th March 2025
|Unsafe release
Ferrari
Charles Leclerc - Zero points
Carlos Sainz - Two points
|Where
|Points
|Expires
|Reason
|Australian GP
|Two
|2nd April 2024
|Causing a collision
Mercedes
Lewis Hamilton - Four points
|Where
|Points
|Expires
|Reason
|Belgian GP
|Two
|29th July 2024
|Causing a collision
|Italian GP
|Two
|3rd September 2024
|Causing a collision
George Russell - Four points
|Where
|Points
|Expires
|Reason
|Monaco GP
|Two
|28th May 2024
|Causing a collision
|Las Vegas GP
|Two
|19th November 2024
|Causing a collision
Alpine
Esteban Ocon - Zero points
Pierre Gasly - Zero points
McLaren
Lando Norris - Zero points
Oscar Piastri - Zero points
Related
Change your timezone:
Latest News
F1 Results Today: Japanese Grand Prix practice times - Verstappen fastest as F1 rivals STRUGGLE Japanese GP practice
- 1 uur geleden
Which F1 stars are approaching a ban this season? - F1 penalty points explained
- 1 uur geleden
F1 team principal lifts the lid on Newey approach
- 2 uur geleden
Ricciardo and RB considering DRASTIC change to solve struggles
- 3 uur geleden
Hamilton names 'AMAZING' Mercedes replacement choice
- Today 03:00
Touching Bianchi tribute set to be displayed by Leclerc at Japanese GP
- Today 02:00