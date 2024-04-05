American F1 team announce HUGE new partnership

The American outfit currently sit seventh place in the constructors’ championship and have shown massive improvements so far this season.

Their car appears to be much more consistent in race trim and copes with the Pirelli rubber much better for sustained periods.

Both Nico Hulkenberg and Kevin Magnussen have scored points this season and new team principal Ayao Komatsu has the team headed in a fresh and positive direction.

That seems to have helped them attract a new partner, with Japanese based e-commerce platform Mercari signing up to feature on the VF-24 this season.

Haas boss Ayao Komatsu is in his first year in the role

The Haas car driven by Nico Hulkenberg in Jeddah

What is Mercari doing with Haas?

They will appear on the car four times throughout the 2024 season, starting in Japan and returning in Miami, Austin and Las Vegas.

Haas's director of marketing – Mark Morrell stated that they anticipate to be working on a ‘range’ of activations together across Japan and America in order to maximise their partnership.

Formula 1’s continued growth in the US market continues to reap rewards and now is helping the only team based in the country to accumulate more sponsorship.

Expect to see similar moves in the future ahead of the US-based races as the sport exploits the rapidly expanding market and fanbase in North America.

