Five interesting facts about the F1 Miami Grand Prix

F1 is back in the Sunshine State, with the Miami Grand Prix roaring into action from May 3rd to 5th.

This marks the sixth round of the record-breaking 2024 season, and Miami continues to establish itself as a vibrant and unique fixture on the F1 calendar.

Joining the party in 2022, Miami became the third race to be held in the United States alongside the established Circuit of the Americas (COTA) in Austin and the dazzling Las Vegas Grand Prix, which debuted last year.

The inaugural race weekend in Miami drew a staggering 240,000 fans, a number that grew to 270,000 in 2023.

Five facts about the Miami Grand Prix

1. Miami is the 11th different venue in the United States to host F1, adding to the country's rich motorsport tapestry. This also makes it the 77th different location to ever host an F1 world championship.

2. The 2022 Miami GP drew 2.6 million average viewers - the largest audience for a live F1 broadcast ever on US television. The 2023 event attracted 1.96 million average viewers, making it the second-largest in the list.

3. Unlike the traditional street circuits that hug the heart of a city, Miami's race takes place on a temporary track built around the Hard Rock Stadium complex, home to the NFL's Miami Dolphins team. After the race weekend, the track gets dismantled, and the Hard Rock Stadium transforms back into its usual footballing glory.

4. The Miami circuit's design wasn't a walk in the park. Organizers explored a staggering 75 different layouts before settling on the thrilling 19-turn Miami International Autodrome track we see today.

5. Miami is all about embracing the sunshine and the sparkling blue water. So, when plans for a downtown race fell through, the organizers decided to bring the beach to the track.. with a twist. The circuit features a fake marina with, you guessed it, completely fake water!

The circuit also has a one-of-a-kind transportation system: a theme-park-style cable car network designed to whisk fans from one end of the sprawling Miami International Autodrome to the other.

Miami Grand Prix FAQ

Where is the Miami International Autodrome Circuit?

The Miami International Autodrome is located within the Hard Rock Stadium complex in Miami Gardens, Florida.

How long is the Miami International Autodrome Circuit?

Miami International Autodrome is 3.362 miles (5.412km) long.

What time is the Miami Grand Prix?

The 2024 Miami Grand Prix takes place on Sunday, May 5th, at 4pm EDT, which translates to 3pm CDT, 1pm PDT, 10pm CEST, and 9pm in the UK.

