Miami Grand Prix reveal stunning new car design for 2024

Ed Spencer



Organizers of the Miami Grand Prix have revealed the show car they will use to promote the 2024 race.

The show car, which was revealed on Wednesday outside of the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel and Casino in Hollywood, Florida, was designed by Fort Lauderdale-based artist Surge.

Surge, born in Los Angeles but raised in Miami, was influenced as a child by comics and bright colors and has previously worked with fashion brands Nike and Adidas.

“Their team was really particular about how the flow was going to go through the car and whatnot,” explained Surge to CBS Miami. “And they already had the layout and the color scheme we were going to work with, so it was very easy to work with.

Surge: Miami GP is 'Super Bowl x3'

“To capture Miami you capture that with the colors, the vibe, the tropical nature that is Miami, the people, the melting pot that we are. There is just nothing like it, I don’t how they do it, it’s like the Super Bowl times three. I’ve seen the production, I've seen the way they do it, and I hope people come out, have fun and check out the car.”

The car will remain on display until February 15th.

The third running of the Miami GP will include some changes to the weekend format, with the all-female F1 Academy being added to the support bill for 2024.

The Porsche Deluxe Carrera Cup North America remains on the support bill, which features pro- and pro-am and amateur drivers who compete in identical Porsche 911 GT3 Cup cars.

But the most notable change to the weekend’s schedule is the first F1 Sprint in Miami, with October’s United States GP hosting a Sprint weekend in late October.

Off-track new luxury hospitality units will be introduced at Turns 1 and 2, designed to allow fans to watch the race in shaded viewing whilst enjoying fine food and drink.

