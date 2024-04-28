F1 Miami Grand Prix: Dates, times and ticket prices for the sunshine state showdown

F1 sets its sights on Miami for the sixth round of the record-breaking 2024 season.

The Floridan city debuted on the F1 calendar in 2022, marking the second US race after the iconic Circuit of the Americas in Austin, Texas.

In 2023, it was joined by the glitzy Las Vegas, solidifying America's presence on the F1 map.

This growing presence reflects the sport's booming popularity in the US, fueled in no small part by the hit Netflix series 'Drive to Survive', with its latest season hitting the streaming service earlier this year.

Now, let's dive into the crucial details - dates, times, track features and how to snag tickets for this thrilling event.

When is the Miami Grand Prix? F1 dates and start times

This year's Miami GP holds an extra treat for fans: the city will host its first-ever Sprint race - the second of the season after F1's last outing in China.

The action kicks off on Friday, May 3rd with the only practice session starting at 12:30pm EDT (11:30am CDT, 9:30am PDT, 6:30pm CEST, and 5:30pm in the UK).

Later that day, strap yourselves in for the Sprint Qualifying session at 4:30pm EDT (3:30pm CDT, 1:30pm PDT, 10:30pm CEST, and 9:30pm in the UK).

Saturday, May 4th sees the Sprint race take the stage at 12pm EDT (11am CDT, 9am PDT, 6pm CEST, and 5pm in the UK).

Qualifying for the main event follows later in the day at 4pm EDT (3pm CDT, 1pm PDT, 10pm CEST, and 9pm in the UK).

The main event, the Miami GP race, gets underway on Sunday, May 5th once again at 4pm EDT.

Miami Grand Prix tickets: Prices and how to buy

While some grandstands have already sold out, there are still a few options available to pick from on the official F1 website.

If you are looking for a three-day experience, the Marina Central Grandstand will set you back $850 per adult, while the hospitality package (Paddock Club) comes in at a cool $10,000.

If you only want to attend the Sprint race, qualifying and the Sunday's race, the Turn 18 Grandstand offers access to Saturday and Sunday's action for $982.50.

Or, if you're only interested in the main race, the same grandstand offers Sunday-only tickets for $930.

Don't forget to explore other options available on the official Miami GP website where you can secure the lowest available price for three-day packages, with ticket prices starting at $600.

Ticket resale websites also offer a wider range of options, with prices potentially lower than those listed on the official sites.

On StubHub, for example, you might find three-day packages starting at $406, two-day tickets (Saturday & Sunday) from $673, and Sunday-only tickets as low as $279.

Remember - these are just starting prices on the resale market, and prices can fluctuate depending on factors like seat location and demand.

Miami Grand Prix track features

Miami International Autodrome. Credit: F1

Miami hosts F1 on a temporary street circuit, the Miami International Autodrome, which is built around the Hard Rock Stadium complex in Miami Gardens, Florida - home to the NFL's Miami Dolphins franchise.

This 3.362 miles (5.412km) circuit with 57 laps challenges drivers with three DRS zones, offering some overtaking opportunities throughout the 191.612 miles (308.326km) race distance.

Interestingly, Red Bull's Max Verstappen has dominated Miami so far, clinching victories in both races held there since its 2022 debut.

The question on everyone's mind - can the Dutchman maintain his grip on the Miami crown in 2024?

