Drive to Survive F1 GOLD: Best moments from every season so far

Five years on from the premiere of the first season it’s fair to say that Formula 1’s Netflix series Drive to Survive has been a major success – and here at GPFans we’re taking a look back at some of the biggest storylines across all 50 episodes.

From Mercedes’ dramatic downfall to Daniel Ricciardo’s persistent smile, you’re never short of action when watching the show which has transformed the sport on and off the track.

Formula 1’s popularity has soared since current owners Liberty Media took over, and part of their plan to increase engagement from a marketing perspective was to get Drive to Survive running.

While it has received criticism for over-sensationalising key moments, leading to Max Verstappen refusing to appear in the series before, it has been a major hit among fans.

Guenther Steiner played a lead role in Drive to Survive across the first five seasons

Daniel Ricciardo is one of the most popular characters on the show

Netflix fuels bumper F1 growth

Sell-out crowds at races despite hikes in ticket prices is a great example of the demand for the sport which has never failed to create headlines.

Coming into 2024 with its sixth season around the corner, Netflix is yet to confirm whether the show will return for 2025, but it would be a shock to the paddock if they were not to renew their deal with Formula 1.

Over the last year, some of the show’s biggest stars have left the stage, with Guenther Steiner now gone and Daniel Ricciardo leaving the sport before a sudden return midway through 2023.

The show will have to find new stars at a time where Formula 1 has struggled to stem Red Bull’s dominance – the breakthrough of Fred Vasseur as team principal at Ferrari and Fernando Alonso at Aston Martin could be significant.

Fernando Alonso sprung a surprise with Aston Martin, taking several podiums in 2023

Fred Vasseur is leading Ferrari's charge back up the Formula 1 grid

Just the beginning for Netflix in F1

Netflix recently announced that they will be making a Drive to Survive style documentary based on the life of Formula 1 icon Ayrton Senna.

The Brazilian, who won three world championships before his life was cut tragically short at the San Marino Grand Prix in 1994, has already had a documentary made about his life in 2010.

A hit among fans, this new masterpiece will go into even more detail about Senna's life, with his character being played by Gabriel Leone.

While we await further F1 content on Netflix, it's time to look back at some of the key moments in the history of Drive to Survive as the show continues to grow and prosper worldwide.

